



CONSPIRACY TRIVIA NIGHT!





Hosted by Roobs & Shazza.





Put on your tinfoil hats and join us for a night of Nut Job Knowledge...





It's gonna be hilarious.





* Prizes and raffles.

* The Alex Jones bonus round.

* Giveaways.

* Proceeds donated to the Children's Health Defense Australia Chapter flyer campaign.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org.au/about-us/donate/



* Max 10 people per team.





* $10 entry fee per person.





Wednesday 24th August, 2022.





Doors open at 530pm for 630pm start.





Gold Coast German Club,

3 Jondique Ave,

Merrimac.





Get your tickets here ~ https://www.stickytickets.com.au/n8xhb/trivia_night.aspx





If you'd prefer to pay cash at the door on the night, please email [email protected] so we can put you on the ☑️ and flick list.





Brought to you by The Awake Community Gold Coast and Roobs Flyers.





*Subscribe to Roobs Flyer Magazine here https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine to find out how to make your own tinfoil hat.