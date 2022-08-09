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CONSPIRACY TRIVIA NIGHT!
Hosted by Roobs & Shazza.
Put on your tinfoil hats and join us for a night of Nut Job Knowledge...
It's gonna be hilarious.
* Prizes and raffles.
* The Alex Jones bonus round.
* Giveaways.
* Proceeds donated to the Children's Health Defense Australia Chapter flyer campaign.
https://childrenshealthdefense.org.au/about-us/donate/
* Max 10 people per team.
* $10 entry fee per person.
Wednesday 24th August, 2022.
Doors open at 530pm for 630pm start.
Gold Coast German Club,
3 Jondique Ave,
Merrimac.
Get your tickets here ~ https://www.stickytickets.com.au/n8xhb/trivia_night.aspx
If you'd prefer to pay cash at the door on the night, please email [email protected] so we can put you on the ☑️ and flick list.
Brought to you by The Awake Community Gold Coast and Roobs Flyers.
*Subscribe to Roobs Flyer Magazine here https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine to find out how to make your own tinfoil hat.