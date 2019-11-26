© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Friday Flashback: Remember When Vladimir Putin Dropped a Hint About 2016 Election Meddling?
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
38 views • November 26, 2019
Watch the latest show daily at: http://trnws.com
Friday Flashback: Remember When Vladimir Putin Dropped a Hint About 2016 Election Meddling?
https://www.brighteon.com/149cc5c7-4aab-4d0c-a98f-a0b5067f7b36
https://flote.app/post/efbd6149-b948-4bbd-ae91-d1e8a0e3e99b
https://www.minds.com/media/1045958520757432320
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OLPHu5KDvOo
The Russian President Suggested The Trump Administration Look At Jews From Ukraine With Dual Citizenship, Aided By The Obama Administration.
During Friday’s TruNews God-cast, Doc Burkhart reminded founder and host Rick Wiles of a 2018 interview Russian President Vladimir Putin did with then-NBC News reporter Megyn Kelly in which he suggested Ukrainian Jews were behind meddling in the 2016 presidential election blamed on his country.
In that interview, the Russian leader told Kelly:
“I’m telling you for the third time, we have proposed working together on the cyberspace issues, but the U.S. refuses to work like this and instead throws 13 Russians to the media. Maybe they’re not even Russians, but Ukrainians, Tatars, or Jews, but with Russian citizenship, which should also be checked. Maybe they have dual citizenship or a green card, maybe the U.S. paid them to do this. How do you know? I don’t know this either.”
In another part of the interview that did not appear in Friday’s God-cast, Putin told Kelly that the U.S. interferes in Russian elections “all the time,” but did not elaborate. He added that it was “impossible for us” to do the same—also without elaborating.
The comments were widely mocked in the U.S. mainstream media as “Putin deflecting the blame” away from his government. It came less than a month after then-Special Counsel Robert Mueller announced an indictment against several Russian nationals.
Wiles said he remembered the interview:
“We talked about it a lot in 2018. Vladimir Putin said, ‘Maybe they’re Jews. Maybe they’re from Ukraine. Maybe the U.S. government paid them to do this.’ Do what? Interfere in the U.S. election. Vladimir Putin sent a clue to everybody in 2018. He said, ‘Stop blaming us for the election meddling. Maybe it was done by Jews from Ukraine with dual citizenship with the help of the U.S. government.”
TruNews: Real News, Uncensored
http://trunews.com
Support TruNews to help build a global news network that provides a credible source for world news!
We believe Christians need and deserve their own global news network to keep the worldwide Church informed, and to offer Christians a positive alternative to the anti–Christian bigotry of the mainstream news media.
SUPPORT TRUNEWS: http://tru.news/2ps3OL2
TruNews on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/trunews/
TruNews on Twitter: https://twitter.com/trunews
TruNews on Google Plus: https://plus.google.com/+TRUNEWSofficial
TruNews on Spreaker: http://www.spreaker.com/user/trunews
TruNews on SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/trunews
TruNews RSS Feed: https://www.trunews.com/feed
TruNews is on the air! TruNews is God’s answer to Satan’s fake news.
TruNews is the world’s leading news source that reports, analyzes, and comments on global events and trends with a conservative, orthodox Christian worldview. Our vision is to build a global news network that provides a credible source for world news, events, and trends while giving respect and honor to Christians of all major denominations — Evangelical, Orthodox, Anglican, Catholic, and Protestant.
We believe Christians need and deserve their own global news network to keep the worldwide Church informed, and to offer Christians a positive alternative to the anti–Christian bigotry of the mainstream news media.
Like David vs. Goliath, Rick Wiles is a citizen reporter who decided to take on the Big News Media. Starting with a $7,500 donation in May 1999 to launch the first radio program, Rick’s faith in God and steadfast determination has overseen the growth and development of TruNews into an internationally recognized source of credible news and information in a world where nothing seems to make sense anymore. Rick’s professional career was in media marketing and advertising sales. Throughout his early years, God’s hand silently guided him to be in employed in the latest new media. While in his early 20’s, Rick’s first media job was with a new FM radio station in the days when AM was still king.
Friday Flashback: Remember When Vladimir Putin Dropped a Hint About 2016 Election Meddling?
https://www.brighteon.com/149cc5c7-4aab-4d0c-a98f-a0b5067f7b36
https://flote.app/post/efbd6149-b948-4bbd-ae91-d1e8a0e3e99b
https://www.minds.com/media/1045958520757432320
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OLPHu5KDvOo
The Russian President Suggested The Trump Administration Look At Jews From Ukraine With Dual Citizenship, Aided By The Obama Administration.
During Friday’s TruNews God-cast, Doc Burkhart reminded founder and host Rick Wiles of a 2018 interview Russian President Vladimir Putin did with then-NBC News reporter Megyn Kelly in which he suggested Ukrainian Jews were behind meddling in the 2016 presidential election blamed on his country.
In that interview, the Russian leader told Kelly:
“I’m telling you for the third time, we have proposed working together on the cyberspace issues, but the U.S. refuses to work like this and instead throws 13 Russians to the media. Maybe they’re not even Russians, but Ukrainians, Tatars, or Jews, but with Russian citizenship, which should also be checked. Maybe they have dual citizenship or a green card, maybe the U.S. paid them to do this. How do you know? I don’t know this either.”
In another part of the interview that did not appear in Friday’s God-cast, Putin told Kelly that the U.S. interferes in Russian elections “all the time,” but did not elaborate. He added that it was “impossible for us” to do the same—also without elaborating.
The comments were widely mocked in the U.S. mainstream media as “Putin deflecting the blame” away from his government. It came less than a month after then-Special Counsel Robert Mueller announced an indictment against several Russian nationals.
Wiles said he remembered the interview:
“We talked about it a lot in 2018. Vladimir Putin said, ‘Maybe they’re Jews. Maybe they’re from Ukraine. Maybe the U.S. government paid them to do this.’ Do what? Interfere in the U.S. election. Vladimir Putin sent a clue to everybody in 2018. He said, ‘Stop blaming us for the election meddling. Maybe it was done by Jews from Ukraine with dual citizenship with the help of the U.S. government.”
TruNews: Real News, Uncensored
http://trunews.com
Support TruNews to help build a global news network that provides a credible source for world news!
We believe Christians need and deserve their own global news network to keep the worldwide Church informed, and to offer Christians a positive alternative to the anti–Christian bigotry of the mainstream news media.
SUPPORT TRUNEWS: http://tru.news/2ps3OL2
TruNews on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/trunews/
TruNews on Twitter: https://twitter.com/trunews
TruNews on Google Plus: https://plus.google.com/+TRUNEWSofficial
TruNews on Spreaker: http://www.spreaker.com/user/trunews
TruNews on SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/trunews
TruNews RSS Feed: https://www.trunews.com/feed
TruNews is on the air! TruNews is God’s answer to Satan’s fake news.
TruNews is the world’s leading news source that reports, analyzes, and comments on global events and trends with a conservative, orthodox Christian worldview. Our vision is to build a global news network that provides a credible source for world news, events, and trends while giving respect and honor to Christians of all major denominations — Evangelical, Orthodox, Anglican, Catholic, and Protestant.
We believe Christians need and deserve their own global news network to keep the worldwide Church informed, and to offer Christians a positive alternative to the anti–Christian bigotry of the mainstream news media.
Like David vs. Goliath, Rick Wiles is a citizen reporter who decided to take on the Big News Media. Starting with a $7,500 donation in May 1999 to launch the first radio program, Rick’s faith in God and steadfast determination has overseen the growth and development of TruNews into an internationally recognized source of credible news and information in a world where nothing seems to make sense anymore. Rick’s professional career was in media marketing and advertising sales. Throughout his early years, God’s hand silently guided him to be in employed in the latest new media. While in his early 20’s, Rick’s first media job was with a new FM radio station in the days when AM was still king.
Keywords
mike adamshealth rangeralex jonesinfowarsvladimir putinobama administrationtrunewsbrighteonreal newstrump administrationnew world orderpresidential electionnatural newsmeddlingyoutube censorship2016election meddlingnbcmegyn kellyrussian presidentrick wilesbanned videojews from ukrainedual citizenshipukrainian jews
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.