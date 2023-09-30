Britain First, for Israel

Karl Marx. "The theory of Communism may be summed up in the single sentence: Abolition of private property



ANARCHY: A UTOPIAN SOCIETY WHERE INDIVIDUALS ENJOY COMPLETE FREEDOM FROM GOVERNMENT

Terrorism: ~The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians.

Dictatorship naturally arises out of Democracy and from the most aggravated form of tyranny and slavery from the most extreme liberty. Plato





