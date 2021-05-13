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** EVIDENCE OF SELF SPREADING VACCINES BEING USED FOR DEPOPULATION ** - InfoWars/Reese – 12/May/2021
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623 views • May 13, 2021
** Evidence of Self Spreading Vaccines Being Used For Depopulation
- Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=609aa1530eaea61f8ef3c958
- InfoWars, Greg Reese – 12/May/2021
-- Unvaccinated women reporting miscarriages and excessive bleeding after coming in contact with the vaccinated.
Comments:
• Another excellent video once more from Greg Reese. People seem to regard the power and size of surgical nanobots as merely "conspiracy theory", but that is not so. They were actually being used to cure cancer around twenty years ago by altering the DNA of a subject by simply increasing human cell voltage by 10,000 times by inserting monoatomic gold into the dna, resulting in human cells repairing their own memory due to that increase in voltage. Here is a video taken of Laurence Gardner explaining the size and power of such onboard computers used in the building of those nanobots which could easily be inserted by vaccine, and utilising wi-fi for that procedure. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=voeztPN5LcU The abilities of nanobots to alter DNA and the hormonal structure of the human body: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FbPc2YVswio Another aside on the ability of monoatomic gold to communicate to another over long distances without wi-fi, by simply tuning the resonant frequency of both elements until identical: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hiIo9XrJEkA What has been developed over the last twenty years will most likely put all this into the shade
• Why would they delay an MRI scan after getting the vaccine? Is there something very metallic inserted into your arm? Anybody out there that got the shot.... try the magnet.... the videos online show a magnet sticking to the shot site. https://www.brighteon.com/bdad5964-e8eb-4a47-be82-46dd6a46001b
• Depopulation is here. What worries me if this. Those who refused to submit will be left on this earth with the lunatics' demanding submission. The elites will have all the firepower and money. The minorities will be freedom loving people - we will be the enemy, as they will demand the knee to the ground.
• Great, what are we pumping into ourselves? There is no oversight on these vaxxes. There needs to be oversight. We cannot keep on letting people override us like this. These people must be held accountable for. But they have all the money and the lobbyists. Soon they will force everyone to get the jab. That means that people will have problems that their are no cures for. This is an experimental vaxx and as Alex says, "All the animals died in the study!" "They keep on changing the name of the vax" to protect their invention that does not work. Now, they are using big business to force us to get the vaxx. We will be tormented into getting the vaxx. I was just told from my dad that Greg Reese is an alarmist. What my dad and the MSM readers/ viewers do not understand is that the MSM is all propaganda. The so-called news content is to sell goods and services. It is not to inform. People need to get that through their heads. But they will discover that the hard way. When all their rights are taken away and they live in camps. That is something that could occur. People need to realize that. But they are stuck on old times when the media did actually inform people. There were lies but not to this extent. Not when it is everyday and every article to every sentence. People need to realize that. But they will live in their old world that is no longer occurring.
- Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=609aa1530eaea61f8ef3c958
- InfoWars, Greg Reese – 12/May/2021
-- Unvaccinated women reporting miscarriages and excessive bleeding after coming in contact with the vaccinated.
Comments:
• Another excellent video once more from Greg Reese. People seem to regard the power and size of surgical nanobots as merely "conspiracy theory", but that is not so. They were actually being used to cure cancer around twenty years ago by altering the DNA of a subject by simply increasing human cell voltage by 10,000 times by inserting monoatomic gold into the dna, resulting in human cells repairing their own memory due to that increase in voltage. Here is a video taken of Laurence Gardner explaining the size and power of such onboard computers used in the building of those nanobots which could easily be inserted by vaccine, and utilising wi-fi for that procedure. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=voeztPN5LcU The abilities of nanobots to alter DNA and the hormonal structure of the human body: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FbPc2YVswio Another aside on the ability of monoatomic gold to communicate to another over long distances without wi-fi, by simply tuning the resonant frequency of both elements until identical: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hiIo9XrJEkA What has been developed over the last twenty years will most likely put all this into the shade
• Why would they delay an MRI scan after getting the vaccine? Is there something very metallic inserted into your arm? Anybody out there that got the shot.... try the magnet.... the videos online show a magnet sticking to the shot site. https://www.brighteon.com/bdad5964-e8eb-4a47-be82-46dd6a46001b
• Depopulation is here. What worries me if this. Those who refused to submit will be left on this earth with the lunatics' demanding submission. The elites will have all the firepower and money. The minorities will be freedom loving people - we will be the enemy, as they will demand the knee to the ground.
• Great, what are we pumping into ourselves? There is no oversight on these vaxxes. There needs to be oversight. We cannot keep on letting people override us like this. These people must be held accountable for. But they have all the money and the lobbyists. Soon they will force everyone to get the jab. That means that people will have problems that their are no cures for. This is an experimental vaxx and as Alex says, "All the animals died in the study!" "They keep on changing the name of the vax" to protect their invention that does not work. Now, they are using big business to force us to get the vaxx. We will be tormented into getting the vaxx. I was just told from my dad that Greg Reese is an alarmist. What my dad and the MSM readers/ viewers do not understand is that the MSM is all propaganda. The so-called news content is to sell goods and services. It is not to inform. People need to get that through their heads. But they will discover that the hard way. When all their rights are taken away and they live in camps. That is something that could occur. People need to realize that. But they are stuck on old times when the media did actually inform people. There were lies but not to this extent. Not when it is everyday and every article to every sentence. People need to realize that. But they will live in their old world that is no longer occurring.
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