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** NANO-BOTS MAGNETIZING THE VACCINATED ** - The reason the magnets are sticking to your arm is because of the NanoBots - 12/May/2021
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3665 views • May 12, 2021
** You got chipped with Nanobot Technology Why Magnets stick to injection sites. And more see below
** STUPID PARENTS ALMOST KILL THEIR CHILD WITH A COVID JAB. PARENTS GET YOUR HEAD OUT OF YOUR ASSES!
- Jim Crenshaw, BitChute – 11/May/2021
- Website: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jim_crenshaw/
This how they are "branding" their livestock. They say they are patenting you. People are being told not to get an MRI or CT scan for at least 6-10 weeks. Why? Let the nanobots disperse throughout your body. Is this what you want done to your child:
Don't murder your own child. Is this what you want? What will it take? Millions of Dead Children? If you give them this shit shot you have effectively murdered then already. Do kids need to start dropping over dead by the hundreds for people to get it?
Doctor not taking patients that have been recently vaccinated (shedding) due to transfer of the virus:
** Dr. Carrie Madej – Covid Shots, DNA and Transhumanism
Forbidden Knowledge, Carrie Madej, Alexandra Bruce, Alex Newman – 09/May/2021
- Video & Article: https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/dr-carrie-madej-covid-shots-dna-and-transhumanism/
-- Dr Carrie Madej joins journalist, Alex Newman to discuss the transhumanist agenda behind the COVID vaccines. She speaks in a very approachable and straightforward way, that anybody can understand, in what is a deeper éxposé than she previously gave on the Alex Jones show of the transhumanist technologies that are being rolled out upon and within us without our informed consent.
As for SARS-CoV-2 she says, “There’s not been any Freedom of Information Act around the world that has ever produced an actual, bonafide specimen of the virus. It literally does not exist. We only have the code and that’s important to know.
“Nobody has the actual virus. Why is that? They’ve never answered that. So they can’t make the normal vaccine. It’s a recombinant code with a gene synthesis. That means they’re pushing together different types of genetic material, pushing them together like a Frankenstein puzzle and then, to fill in the missing blanks, they have an Artificial Intelligence computing program do that for them.”
What she says is that the shot contains various proteins, some found in the human placenta and sperm that can trigger an autoimmune response in the tissues that have those proteins.
So far, 18 subunits of HIV1 have been in the virus’ genetic code, causing the body to purposely produce the HIV1 virus. “Could this give you HIV or AIDS? Nobody has the answer to that. Only time will tell; years from now, we’ll know. But just know that people who have been tested for HIV after getting these vaccines…in Australia, they have been tested positive. So that is something to be very concerned about.
Also, SARS-CoV-2 (the mathematical model) contains a replica of human chromosome 8, which means that the WHO’s PCR test kits should find a positive result in all humans tested. More worryingly, chromosome 8 has to do with human intelligence and fertility. This means it could trigger an autoimmune response against a chromosome that codes for two of our most precious attributes as humans.
Pfizer and Moderna have also inserted an artificial nucleoside in the vaccine’s RNA called Pseudouridylyl or “Psi” for short, which is completely not from this world. Dr Madej says, “Nobody knows the ramifications of this…It can act as a computer hacker program. It can act as a one-way in, always to hack into the body…they say they’re suppressing our immune checkpoints so they can sneak in the code and our body won’t destroy it.
“Suppressing our immune checkpoints? Well, for how long? We need our immune system! Our immune system protects us from cancers and infections and toxins and all sorts of things…”
Dr Madej gets into a fascinating discussion of DARPA hydrogels, which contain nanobots and how these have the ability alter human genetics and create transhuman cyborgs. The military has been testing this technology for decades. It allows controllers to see through the soldiers’ eyes; they can communicate and program the brain, as well as know and “hear” the thoughts of the soldier.
The COVID nasal swabs have been studied as a delivery mechanism to deliver nano sized drugs directly into the brain. Speaking of which, here are some spectacular photos from a recent study of nasal swabs in Slovakia, which were found to deploy hydrogel-releasing hollow nylon fibers. After the DARPA hydrogel contacts organic fluids (eg saliva), the photos reveal that they quickly began to form rectangular crystal structures (apparent nano antennae). These structures were dissolved by COVID antibodies in one test and by Ivermectin in another.
- Cont'd --
** STUPID PARENTS ALMOST KILL THEIR CHILD WITH A COVID JAB. PARENTS GET YOUR HEAD OUT OF YOUR ASSES!
- Jim Crenshaw, BitChute – 11/May/2021
- Website: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jim_crenshaw/
This how they are "branding" their livestock. They say they are patenting you. People are being told not to get an MRI or CT scan for at least 6-10 weeks. Why? Let the nanobots disperse throughout your body. Is this what you want done to your child:
Don't murder your own child. Is this what you want? What will it take? Millions of Dead Children? If you give them this shit shot you have effectively murdered then already. Do kids need to start dropping over dead by the hundreds for people to get it?
Doctor not taking patients that have been recently vaccinated (shedding) due to transfer of the virus:
** Dr. Carrie Madej – Covid Shots, DNA and Transhumanism
Forbidden Knowledge, Carrie Madej, Alexandra Bruce, Alex Newman – 09/May/2021
- Video & Article: https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/dr-carrie-madej-covid-shots-dna-and-transhumanism/
-- Dr Carrie Madej joins journalist, Alex Newman to discuss the transhumanist agenda behind the COVID vaccines. She speaks in a very approachable and straightforward way, that anybody can understand, in what is a deeper éxposé than she previously gave on the Alex Jones show of the transhumanist technologies that are being rolled out upon and within us without our informed consent.
As for SARS-CoV-2 she says, “There’s not been any Freedom of Information Act around the world that has ever produced an actual, bonafide specimen of the virus. It literally does not exist. We only have the code and that’s important to know.
“Nobody has the actual virus. Why is that? They’ve never answered that. So they can’t make the normal vaccine. It’s a recombinant code with a gene synthesis. That means they’re pushing together different types of genetic material, pushing them together like a Frankenstein puzzle and then, to fill in the missing blanks, they have an Artificial Intelligence computing program do that for them.”
What she says is that the shot contains various proteins, some found in the human placenta and sperm that can trigger an autoimmune response in the tissues that have those proteins.
So far, 18 subunits of HIV1 have been in the virus’ genetic code, causing the body to purposely produce the HIV1 virus. “Could this give you HIV or AIDS? Nobody has the answer to that. Only time will tell; years from now, we’ll know. But just know that people who have been tested for HIV after getting these vaccines…in Australia, they have been tested positive. So that is something to be very concerned about.
Also, SARS-CoV-2 (the mathematical model) contains a replica of human chromosome 8, which means that the WHO’s PCR test kits should find a positive result in all humans tested. More worryingly, chromosome 8 has to do with human intelligence and fertility. This means it could trigger an autoimmune response against a chromosome that codes for two of our most precious attributes as humans.
Pfizer and Moderna have also inserted an artificial nucleoside in the vaccine’s RNA called Pseudouridylyl or “Psi” for short, which is completely not from this world. Dr Madej says, “Nobody knows the ramifications of this…It can act as a computer hacker program. It can act as a one-way in, always to hack into the body…they say they’re suppressing our immune checkpoints so they can sneak in the code and our body won’t destroy it.
“Suppressing our immune checkpoints? Well, for how long? We need our immune system! Our immune system protects us from cancers and infections and toxins and all sorts of things…”
Dr Madej gets into a fascinating discussion of DARPA hydrogels, which contain nanobots and how these have the ability alter human genetics and create transhuman cyborgs. The military has been testing this technology for decades. It allows controllers to see through the soldiers’ eyes; they can communicate and program the brain, as well as know and “hear” the thoughts of the soldier.
The COVID nasal swabs have been studied as a delivery mechanism to deliver nano sized drugs directly into the brain. Speaking of which, here are some spectacular photos from a recent study of nasal swabs in Slovakia, which were found to deploy hydrogel-releasing hollow nylon fibers. After the DARPA hydrogel contacts organic fluids (eg saliva), the photos reveal that they quickly began to form rectangular crystal structures (apparent nano antennae). These structures were dissolved by COVID antibodies in one test and by Ivermectin in another.
- Cont'd --
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