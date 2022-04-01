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213) Cazares e a subversão héretica do mundo | Khazars (EN)
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24 views • April 01, 2022
Fonte perdida » Este vídeo foi censurado no Youtube, é um vídeo muito raro dos anos 80, com baixa resolução, em inglês, com o título original (Khazars full video).
Este documentário é fundamental para entender o vídeo 214: https://www.brighteon.com/5d4761b9-561d-414a-878c-e5487a5e5389
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Este documentário é fundamental para entender o vídeo 214: https://www.brighteon.com/5d4761b9-561d-414a-878c-e5487a5e5389
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
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