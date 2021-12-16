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Casey Hodgkinson's Story: Gaslit and Belittled By Doctor's After Experimental Jab Harm (Clip) | Liz Gunn
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20 views • December 16, 2021
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Casey Hodgkinson reveals the brutal treatment she received from doctors at Auckland's North Shore Hospital. These "doctors" should be jailed for abuse of patients and professional misconduct.
This must stop.
Watch the full video:
https://www.brighteon.com/47110224-39b5-4364-b4d5-597040f0f75c
#HumanRights #CrimesAgainstHumanity #LestWeForget #NeverAgain #Holocaust2
Website: https://fnqldcc.com
Telegram: https://t.me/FNQCitizensCollective
Casey Hodgkinson reveals the brutal treatment she received from doctors at Auckland's North Shore Hospital. These "doctors" should be jailed for abuse of patients and professional misconduct.
This must stop.
Watch the full video:
https://www.brighteon.com/47110224-39b5-4364-b4d5-597040f0f75c
#HumanRights #CrimesAgainstHumanity #LestWeForget #NeverAgain #Holocaust2
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