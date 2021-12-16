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Casey Hodgkin's Story: Gaslit and Belittled by Doctor's After Experimental Jab Harm (Full) | Liz Gunn
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10 views • December 16, 2021
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By: Liz Gunn
Original url: https://youtu.be/UB_5pL74EoA
From the video description:
Casey Hodgkinson talks with Liz Gunn.
Casey was excited to get her first dose of Pfizer.
She has been in a wheelchair since.
Her symptoms have been minimized and denied by the professionals she has seen.
This is her story
Watch Liz Gunn's full interview with Casey's mum, Anna Hodgkinson, here: https://youtu.be/WBQQ3ThJCWM
Please email [email protected] if you have a similar story.
Website: https://fnqldcc.com
Telegram: https://t.me/FNQCitizensCollective
By: Liz Gunn
Original url: https://youtu.be/UB_5pL74EoA
From the video description:
Casey Hodgkinson talks with Liz Gunn.
Casey was excited to get her first dose of Pfizer.
She has been in a wheelchair since.
Her symptoms have been minimized and denied by the professionals she has seen.
This is her story
Watch Liz Gunn's full interview with Casey's mum, Anna Hodgkinson, here: https://youtu.be/WBQQ3ThJCWM
Please email [email protected] if you have a similar story.
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