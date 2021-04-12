© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Babylon Bee - Dr. Fauci Spins His Handy Wheel Of Science! | 440hz [hd 720p]
Follow
2
Share
Report
21 views • April 12, 2021
Anthony Fauci spins his wheel of science!
Hashtags: #comedy #covid #science #anthonyfauci #scamdemic
Metatags Space Separated: comedy covid science anthonyfauci scamdemic
Metatags Comma Separated: comedy, covid, science, anthonyfauci, scamdemic
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
Original on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tDHj3sNsSwU
Mirrored On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/yxWdBtQRPLXz/
Mirrored On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1228171764830871552?referrer=psecdocumentary
Mirrored On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/The-Babylon-Bee---Dr.-Fauci-Spins-His-Handy-Wheel-Of-Science!--hd-720p-:9?r=5RyaeEHTet1rFyMoniKNakzu33XJzzcL
Mirrored On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vfl37l-the-babylon-bee-dr.-fauci-spins-his-handy-wheel-of-science-hd-720p.html
Mirrored On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/XQl3NTS
Mirrored On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/12909713-12e2-45cc-8223-ad20ee10429d
Mirrored On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/FcTQHapxEBxvRUB
Mirrored On Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/index?v=662ecff157db3572185e08a93a8e072de9d0539502b69711a17c2996830dc50e&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
Mirrored On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/34437_anthony-fauci-spins-his-wheel-of-science-hashtags-comedy-covid-science-anthonyfa.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/psecmedia?msocialshare=true&;ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
Hashtags: #comedy #covid #science #anthonyfauci #scamdemic
Metatags Space Separated: comedy covid science anthonyfauci scamdemic
Metatags Comma Separated: comedy, covid, science, anthonyfauci, scamdemic
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
Original on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tDHj3sNsSwU
Mirrored On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/yxWdBtQRPLXz/
Mirrored On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1228171764830871552?referrer=psecdocumentary
Mirrored On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/The-Babylon-Bee---Dr.-Fauci-Spins-His-Handy-Wheel-Of-Science!--hd-720p-:9?r=5RyaeEHTet1rFyMoniKNakzu33XJzzcL
Mirrored On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vfl37l-the-babylon-bee-dr.-fauci-spins-his-handy-wheel-of-science-hd-720p.html
Mirrored On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/XQl3NTS
Mirrored On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/12909713-12e2-45cc-8223-ad20ee10429d
Mirrored On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/FcTQHapxEBxvRUB
Mirrored On Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/index?v=662ecff157db3572185e08a93a8e072de9d0539502b69711a17c2996830dc50e&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
Mirrored On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/34437_anthony-fauci-spins-his-wheel-of-science-hashtags-comedy-covid-science-anthonyfa.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/psecmedia?msocialshare=true&;ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.