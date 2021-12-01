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Here's What I Like About Gold
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
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65 views • December 01, 2021

Got Bullion?

“I like a lot of things about gold: it’s non-digital, non-hackable, non-traceable and fungible.”

* The distinction between Money vs. Currency matters.

* Fiat currencies are not money; they are credit instruments with counterparty risk (by design).

* It is past time to cleanse the money changers from the temple and end the usury process — but that’s just a start.

* The real Currency War is the one being waged on us.

* Inflation is a tax on we the people, so ask yourself: to whom is ‘government debt’ owed?

* In fiat currency regimes, the banksters borrow every $ into existence (from us) at interest.

* Eventual hyperinflation, collapse and reset are built-in features, not bugs. The inflection point is a matter of time.

* We must place our margin call. It’s payback time.


Virtual Gold Conference | 18 November 2021

Keywords
federal reservegoldthe fedmoney supplyinflationprecious metalsjim rickardsdeflationcentral bank digital currencycbdcjames rickardsgold eventshard assetskerry stevensonprecious metal
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