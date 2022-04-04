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LINDSEY GRAHAM SUPPORTING THE NEO NAZI AZOV IN UKRAINE - NEO CON WARMONGERS THAT MAKE MONEY FROM YOUR SUFFERING!
ITS ALL A PSYOP
ITS ALL A PSYOP
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40 views • April 04, 2022
TLAV - THE INSURECTION UKRAINE CONECTION - https://www.brighteon.com/09f7d85b-0ef8-440d-ac43-c550693bc3c0

USA OR RUSSIA - WHO IS TELLING THE TRUTH - https://www.bitchute.com/video/m0TRpYMHBNej/

FOR THOSE WITH EYES TO SEE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/y9PB1AVQJ5Wi/

russian soldiers and war crimes against them! - https://www.brighteon.com/3db143a4-d765-4a8d-83da-c4685e0ac778

UKRAINE - BUCHA - MORE STAGED LIES - GONZO LIRA https://www.brighteon.com/134b29f5-fbe9-469d-be83-e7ef31ef7324

KHAZARIAN MOSSAD ZIONIST JEWS ARE FUNDING AND ARMING NAZIS WHILE HIDING BEHIND BEING JEWISH - https://www.bitchute.com/video/gjuT10cfkOMZ/

CRISIS ACTORS IN BUCHA - https://www.brighteon.com/435f1c84-f5c3-4d20-846c-f562454d1942

Dr. Ariyana Love – UKR Biolabs, ethnic cleansing of the western world & Doherty Institute - https://www.brighteon.com/f28d768d-3d68-4b29-a9b0-95b2c5549564

US SOLDIER BLOWS THE WHISTLE - THEY WILL CONTROL YOU IF YOUR VACCINATED! - BREAKING NEWS - https://www.bitchute.com/video/51ANR0ir1aBJ/

SCOTT RITTER SPEAKS TO DR REINER FUELLMICH RUSSIA HAS ALREADY WON THE NWO AND THE CABAL - https://www.bitchute.com/video/RnpZndYTvVJe/

FOOL ME ONCE SHAME ON YOU - FOOL ME TWICE SHAME ON ME - https://www.brighteon.com/4c1579a7-6e9d-4b86-af4c-441540b1a828
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lovecommon lawjusticepeacehuman rightsharmonynuremberg 2the rule of common law
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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