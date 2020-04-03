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DANGERS of 5G Wireless Radiation ARTICLES and News Reports Chronicle The Problems and HEALTH EFFECTS #izreviews
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204 views • April 03, 2020
https://izreviews.com/blog/dangers-of-5g-wireless-radiation-articles-reports-chronicle-the-health-effects-izreviews/
DANGERS of 5G Wireless Radiation ARTICLES Reports Chronicle The HEALTH EFFECTS #izreviews
From https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s0ZKegNY3Us
ALTERNATE TO THIS VIDEO IN CASE IT IS BANNED
https://www.brighteon.com/1214a082-15cf-46cc-88de-4bef4da60279
SOURCE OF VIDEO about 38 minutes in
https://www.brighteon.com/dcf9d66c-e50c-41e5-a3b8-6d3b8c8136b6
ARTICLE I INCLUDED OF MY OWN RESEARCH THAT WASN'T MENTIONED:
After several childhood cancer cases at one school, parents question radiation from cell tower
From https://www.cbsnews.com/news/cell-tower-shut-down-some-california-parents-link-to-several-cases-of-childhood-cancer/
ARTICLES GIVEN IN VIDEO TO READ FOR YOURSELF:
Wuhan was the province where 5G was rolled out, now the center of deadly virus
From https://5g-emf.com/wuhan-was-the-province-where-5g-was-rolled-out-now-the-center-of-deadly-virus/
Wuhan City has about 10,000 5G base stations
From https://usahitman.com/wuhan-city-10k-5g/
5G network coming to Wuhan
From http://en.hubei.gov.cn/services/useful_info/201804/t20180423_1414956.shtml
China's first 5G campus network on trial in Wuhan
From http://www.chinaopticsvalley.com/2019-02/26/c_341132.htm
5G smartphones cause cancer; Big Wireless doesn’t want you to know
https://www.wired.com/beyond-the-beyond/2018/03/5g-smartphones-cause-cancer-big-wireless-doesnt-want-know/
Health experts question federal study linking cellphones to brain tumors
From https://www.latimes.com/science/sciencenow/la-sci-sn-cell-phone-tumors-20160527-snap-story.html
Cancer risk from cellphone use is still a matter of study - BEHIND PAYWALL
https://www.latimes.com/business/la-he-tumors30-2008jun30-story.html
Study of Cellphone Risks Finds ‘Some Evidence’ of Link to Cancer, at Least in Male Rats
From https://www.nytimes.com/2018/11/01/health/cellphone-radiation-cancer.html
Huawei installs 5G network in Wuhan’s Huoshenshan hospital
From https://www.criticalcomms.com/news/coronavirus-huawei-installs-5g-network-in-wuhans-huoshenshan-hospital
Paul Doyon: Protection & Healing in Face of 5G / Radiation — And Renewed Call to STOP 5G — TURN IT OFF!
From https://phibetaiota.net/2020/03/paul-doyon-protection-healing-in-face-of-5g-radiation/
Is 5G Technlogy Dangerous? Early datata shows slight increase of tumors in male rats - BEHIND PAYWALL
https://www.latimes.com/business/la-fi-cellphone-5g-health-20160808-snap-story.html
Why the coronavirus pandemic may fast-forward 5G adoption in the US
From https://www.cnbc.com/2020/03/20/why-the-coronavirus-pandemic-may-fast-forward-5g-adoption-in-the-us.html
China's ambitious 5G push heading into slow lane due to coronavirus disruptions
From https://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-health-5g/chinas-ambitious-5g-push-heading-into-slow-lane-due-to-coronavirus-disruptions-idUSKBN20F0YF
China Is Launching Its 5G Network Ahead of Schedule and on a Spectrum the U.S. Can’t Yet Match
From https://fortune.com/2019/10/31/china-5g-rollout-spectrum/
Huawei and ZTE Win Contracts to Build 200,000 5G Base Stations
From https://www.caixinglobal.com/2020-04-01/huawei-and-zte-win-contracts-to-build-200000-5g-base-stations-101537543.html
EMF and Your Immune System: How Radiation Exposure Harms Your Health
From https://www.shieldyourbody.com/2020/03/emf-immune-system/
Scientists and doctors warn of potential serious health effects of 5G
From http://www.5gappeal.eu/scientists-and-doctors-warn-of-potential-serious-health-effects-of-5g/
5G: “The End of All Things”. The Health Impacts of Electromagnetic Radiation
From https://www.globalresearch.ca/5g-end-all-things/5706587
5 Terrifying Realities Of My Job As A Cell Tower Climber
From https://www.cracked.com/personal-experiences-2308-5-terrifying-realities-my-job-as-cell-tower-climber.html
We Have No Reason to Believe 5G Is Safe
From https://blogs.scientificamerican.com/observations/we-have-no-reason-to-believe-5g-is-safe/
“The Flu” and “Microwave Sickness” Share Many of the Same Symptoms
From https://www.radiationdangers.com/microwave-sickness/the-flu-and-microwave-sickness-share-many-of-the-same-symptoms/
Why 5G Cell Towers Are More Dangerous – Get The Facts!
From https://www.radiationhealthrisks.com/5g-cell-towers-dangerous/
5G Wireless Communication and Health Effects—A Pragmatic Review Based on Available Studies Regarding 6 to 100 GHz
From https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6765906/
What are the Health Risks of 5G? Your Questions Answered.
From https://www.shieldyourbody.com/2017/10/5g-health-risks/
How Worried Should You Be About the Health Risks of 5G?
From https://www.howtogeek.com/423720/how-worried-should-you-be-about-the-health-risks-of-5g/
5G and other telecommunications do not affect the immune system
From https://www.arpansa.gov.au/news/5g-and-other-telecommunications-do-not-affect-immune-system
DANGERS of 5G Wireless Radiation ARTICLES Reports Chronicle The HEALTH EFFECTS #izreviews
From https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s0ZKegNY3Us
ALTERNATE TO THIS VIDEO IN CASE IT IS BANNED
https://www.brighteon.com/1214a082-15cf-46cc-88de-4bef4da60279
SOURCE OF VIDEO about 38 minutes in
https://www.brighteon.com/dcf9d66c-e50c-41e5-a3b8-6d3b8c8136b6
ARTICLE I INCLUDED OF MY OWN RESEARCH THAT WASN'T MENTIONED:
After several childhood cancer cases at one school, parents question radiation from cell tower
From https://www.cbsnews.com/news/cell-tower-shut-down-some-california-parents-link-to-several-cases-of-childhood-cancer/
ARTICLES GIVEN IN VIDEO TO READ FOR YOURSELF:
Wuhan was the province where 5G was rolled out, now the center of deadly virus
From https://5g-emf.com/wuhan-was-the-province-where-5g-was-rolled-out-now-the-center-of-deadly-virus/
Wuhan City has about 10,000 5G base stations
From https://usahitman.com/wuhan-city-10k-5g/
5G network coming to Wuhan
From http://en.hubei.gov.cn/services/useful_info/201804/t20180423_1414956.shtml
China's first 5G campus network on trial in Wuhan
From http://www.chinaopticsvalley.com/2019-02/26/c_341132.htm
5G smartphones cause cancer; Big Wireless doesn’t want you to know
https://www.wired.com/beyond-the-beyond/2018/03/5g-smartphones-cause-cancer-big-wireless-doesnt-want-know/
Health experts question federal study linking cellphones to brain tumors
From https://www.latimes.com/science/sciencenow/la-sci-sn-cell-phone-tumors-20160527-snap-story.html
Cancer risk from cellphone use is still a matter of study - BEHIND PAYWALL
https://www.latimes.com/business/la-he-tumors30-2008jun30-story.html
Study of Cellphone Risks Finds ‘Some Evidence’ of Link to Cancer, at Least in Male Rats
From https://www.nytimes.com/2018/11/01/health/cellphone-radiation-cancer.html
Huawei installs 5G network in Wuhan’s Huoshenshan hospital
From https://www.criticalcomms.com/news/coronavirus-huawei-installs-5g-network-in-wuhans-huoshenshan-hospital
Paul Doyon: Protection & Healing in Face of 5G / Radiation — And Renewed Call to STOP 5G — TURN IT OFF!
From https://phibetaiota.net/2020/03/paul-doyon-protection-healing-in-face-of-5g-radiation/
Is 5G Technlogy Dangerous? Early datata shows slight increase of tumors in male rats - BEHIND PAYWALL
https://www.latimes.com/business/la-fi-cellphone-5g-health-20160808-snap-story.html
Why the coronavirus pandemic may fast-forward 5G adoption in the US
From https://www.cnbc.com/2020/03/20/why-the-coronavirus-pandemic-may-fast-forward-5g-adoption-in-the-us.html
China's ambitious 5G push heading into slow lane due to coronavirus disruptions
From https://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-health-5g/chinas-ambitious-5g-push-heading-into-slow-lane-due-to-coronavirus-disruptions-idUSKBN20F0YF
China Is Launching Its 5G Network Ahead of Schedule and on a Spectrum the U.S. Can’t Yet Match
From https://fortune.com/2019/10/31/china-5g-rollout-spectrum/
Huawei and ZTE Win Contracts to Build 200,000 5G Base Stations
From https://www.caixinglobal.com/2020-04-01/huawei-and-zte-win-contracts-to-build-200000-5g-base-stations-101537543.html
EMF and Your Immune System: How Radiation Exposure Harms Your Health
From https://www.shieldyourbody.com/2020/03/emf-immune-system/
Scientists and doctors warn of potential serious health effects of 5G
From http://www.5gappeal.eu/scientists-and-doctors-warn-of-potential-serious-health-effects-of-5g/
5G: “The End of All Things”. The Health Impacts of Electromagnetic Radiation
From https://www.globalresearch.ca/5g-end-all-things/5706587
5 Terrifying Realities Of My Job As A Cell Tower Climber
From https://www.cracked.com/personal-experiences-2308-5-terrifying-realities-my-job-as-cell-tower-climber.html
We Have No Reason to Believe 5G Is Safe
From https://blogs.scientificamerican.com/observations/we-have-no-reason-to-believe-5g-is-safe/
“The Flu” and “Microwave Sickness” Share Many of the Same Symptoms
From https://www.radiationdangers.com/microwave-sickness/the-flu-and-microwave-sickness-share-many-of-the-same-symptoms/
Why 5G Cell Towers Are More Dangerous – Get The Facts!
From https://www.radiationhealthrisks.com/5g-cell-towers-dangerous/
5G Wireless Communication and Health Effects—A Pragmatic Review Based on Available Studies Regarding 6 to 100 GHz
From https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6765906/
What are the Health Risks of 5G? Your Questions Answered.
From https://www.shieldyourbody.com/2017/10/5g-health-risks/
How Worried Should You Be About the Health Risks of 5G?
From https://www.howtogeek.com/423720/how-worried-should-you-be-about-the-health-risks-of-5g/
5G and other telecommunications do not affect the immune system
From https://www.arpansa.gov.au/news/5g-and-other-telecommunications-do-not-affect-immune-system
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