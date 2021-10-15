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Some truth- Feeling lost or behind on information.
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282 views • October 15, 2021
****REVISED****
THIS VIDEO WAS BANNED, CENSORED from youtube- of course!! And super fast actually... I was hoping it would last a few mins. , but no... the policy reason was - and I quote, "YouTube doesn't allow content that explicitly disputes the efficacy of local health authorities or World health organization WHO guidance on social distancing and self isolation that may lead people to act against that guidance."
none of which was talked about in that video, by the way- I will dispute.
Do you ever feel like nothing makes sense?
Or wonder why your emotions are so out of control? The anger and frustration... The fear of todays world. Especially the fear.
Do you know you were trained to be in fear. The trainings started the day you were born.
We are told we live in a free country and by the worlds standards America was surely the last standing- but what we thought was freedom was just a level of slavery to a ruling hierarchy that is now quickly taking our freedoms.
Fear is the main switch they use to keep you in check.
Click to pic to go to the Fear video -https://www.brighteon.com/b412d49d-5ea7-4a8b-9bf2-3cf6aef98851
[email protected].
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/MindRewire1313
https://www.brighteon.com/d9f93f6c-6c0a-4ec7-a747-31a394ec3ae3
Highlights of interview with Dr. Peter McCullough on covid vaccine dangerous
https://www.brighteon.com/2aaed9bc-aa22-4da2-bdf8-2b0f2059983a
Dr. Christiane Northrup gives new details on covid vaccine shedding / transmission, especially among women
https://www.brighteon.com/8a55ef37-deb6-44d5-b78d-abe676e68255
Dr. Judy Mikovits warns Fauci may release MORE deadly bioweapons on the world
https://www.brighteon.com/85761cb5-b202-4d89-b36d-cc920319ab73
Dr. Lee Merritt interviewed by the Health Ranger: Forced vaccines are a Holocaust-level crime against humanity
Dr. Paul Cottrell warns that Fauci is "hardwiring" humanity for mass death
https://www.brighteon.com/e53f0d21-6c10-48b5-a364-1d455011337f
Vaccine researcher James Grundvig blows the lid on the CRIMINAL FRAUD of the CDC
https://www.brighteon.com/f0730abf-3922-4106-8ca4-53dbc124575f
https://www.brighteon.com/24460df7-d935-47f8-b6b2-e7472e6493a2
Dr. Paul Cottrell warns America about COVID lies Vaccines, PCR testing and more
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/global-covid-19/Interim-Operational-Considerations-Implementing-Shielding-in-Humanitarian-Settings.pdf
https://www.amazon.com/COVID-19-Great-Reset-Klaus-Schwab/dp/2940631123
https://www.brighteon.com/0ff2ee6a-413a-4e4e-b516-831eb394bc90
Dr. Franc Zalewski - THE THING ! Another 'LIFE FORM' In The COVID VAX VIALS (english subs)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=icm8w9t0H84
https://rumble.com/vnehhz-horror-exclusive-video-captures-organism-from-vaxxed-soldiers-body.html
Military Personnel are being forced to take experimental shots, and some are combatting the known side effects by detoxing.
This soldier's wife recorded what came out of her husband's body after detoxing. What she describes is HORRIFIC!
Dr. Zelenco
www.2stackprotocol.com
https://zstacklife.com
https://faculty.utrgv.edu › eleftherios.gkioulekas › zelenko › ZelenkoProtocol.pdf
Fear Video
https://www.brighteon.com/b412d49d-5ea7-4a8b-9bf2-3cf6aef98851
How to use Ivermectin
https://www.brighteon.com/07f46f2a-14da-4d08-91e2-4e99388d01af
THIS VIDEO WAS BANNED, CENSORED from youtube- of course!! And super fast actually... I was hoping it would last a few mins. , but no... the policy reason was - and I quote, "YouTube doesn't allow content that explicitly disputes the efficacy of local health authorities or World health organization WHO guidance on social distancing and self isolation that may lead people to act against that guidance."
none of which was talked about in that video, by the way- I will dispute.
Do you ever feel like nothing makes sense?
Or wonder why your emotions are so out of control? The anger and frustration... The fear of todays world. Especially the fear.
Do you know you were trained to be in fear. The trainings started the day you were born.
We are told we live in a free country and by the worlds standards America was surely the last standing- but what we thought was freedom was just a level of slavery to a ruling hierarchy that is now quickly taking our freedoms.
Fear is the main switch they use to keep you in check.
Click to pic to go to the Fear video -https://www.brighteon.com/b412d49d-5ea7-4a8b-9bf2-3cf6aef98851
[email protected].
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/MindRewire1313
https://www.brighteon.com/d9f93f6c-6c0a-4ec7-a747-31a394ec3ae3
Highlights of interview with Dr. Peter McCullough on covid vaccine dangerous
https://www.brighteon.com/2aaed9bc-aa22-4da2-bdf8-2b0f2059983a
Dr. Christiane Northrup gives new details on covid vaccine shedding / transmission, especially among women
https://www.brighteon.com/8a55ef37-deb6-44d5-b78d-abe676e68255
Dr. Judy Mikovits warns Fauci may release MORE deadly bioweapons on the world
https://www.brighteon.com/85761cb5-b202-4d89-b36d-cc920319ab73
Dr. Lee Merritt interviewed by the Health Ranger: Forced vaccines are a Holocaust-level crime against humanity
Dr. Paul Cottrell warns that Fauci is "hardwiring" humanity for mass death
https://www.brighteon.com/e53f0d21-6c10-48b5-a364-1d455011337f
Vaccine researcher James Grundvig blows the lid on the CRIMINAL FRAUD of the CDC
https://www.brighteon.com/f0730abf-3922-4106-8ca4-53dbc124575f
https://www.brighteon.com/24460df7-d935-47f8-b6b2-e7472e6493a2
Dr. Paul Cottrell warns America about COVID lies Vaccines, PCR testing and more
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/global-covid-19/Interim-Operational-Considerations-Implementing-Shielding-in-Humanitarian-Settings.pdf
https://www.amazon.com/COVID-19-Great-Reset-Klaus-Schwab/dp/2940631123
https://www.brighteon.com/0ff2ee6a-413a-4e4e-b516-831eb394bc90
Dr. Franc Zalewski - THE THING ! Another 'LIFE FORM' In The COVID VAX VIALS (english subs)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=icm8w9t0H84
https://rumble.com/vnehhz-horror-exclusive-video-captures-organism-from-vaxxed-soldiers-body.html
Military Personnel are being forced to take experimental shots, and some are combatting the known side effects by detoxing.
This soldier's wife recorded what came out of her husband's body after detoxing. What she describes is HORRIFIC!
Dr. Zelenco
www.2stackprotocol.com
https://zstacklife.com
https://faculty.utrgv.edu › eleftherios.gkioulekas › zelenko › ZelenkoProtocol.pdf
Fear Video
https://www.brighteon.com/b412d49d-5ea7-4a8b-9bf2-3cf6aef98851
How to use Ivermectin
https://www.brighteon.com/07f46f2a-14da-4d08-91e2-4e99388d01af
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