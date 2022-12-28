Create New Account
TEC - Ending the Oc-CULT world with KNOWLEDGE of the Real Mind Wave Universe
This excerpt is from a 2015 TEC (The Exploration of Consciousness) interview.

Original link here - https://youtu.be/7Y7SD2WQPc0 

www.MattPresti.com 

My view on the idea of Ar-CONS and the so-called inter-dimensional entities plaguing mankind which are extended from the belief in devils and demons found throughout the world.  Also see my production called "Dispelling Dimensional Madness" for more on this subject. -  https://www.brighteon.com/1d48fc10-eff9-4f00-a0d2-0fbc7b24f374 

Music - Matt Presti http://mattpresti.com/Music.html
1st track - "Creation" - 2nd Track - "Rise to the Mountain Top"

http://Philosophy.org

