TEC - Ending the Oc-CULT world with KNOWLEDGE of the Real Mind Wave Universe

This excerpt is from a 2015 TEC (The Exploration of Consciousness) interview.
Original link here - https://youtu.be/7Y7SD2WQPc0
My view on the idea of Ar-CONS and the so-called inter-dimensional entities plaguing mankind which are extended from the belief in devils and demons found throughout the world. Also see my production called "Dispelling Dimensional Madness" for more on this subject. - https://www.brighteon.com/1d48fc10-eff9-4f00-a0d2-0fbc7b24f374
Music - Matt Presti http://mattpresti.com/Music.html
1st track - "Creation" - 2nd Track - "Rise to the Mountain Top"
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.