Reality is NOT a dimension. Rather, it HAS dimension.This documentary was created to take down the "belief" in higher dimensions. The fraud of the age fueled by gnosticism, mythematics, new-age scientism and unthinking adherents to this cult of fiction will be deposed accordingly in this presentation.
www.MattPresti.com
For notes and references, please visit this link - https://www.mattpresti.com/posts/dispelling-dimensional-madness
Music Credits:
Those Who Ride With Giants:
"The Encounter Against the Moonlight" - https://youtu.be/AVXVt2meY5Y
"Scent of the Old Ocean" - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hVSIBCIbs9Q&t=91s
https://thosewhoridewithgiants.com/
If These Trees Could Talk:
"Breath of Life" & "The First Fire" - https://youtu.be/AJVSD5_QkAc
https://ifthesetreescouldtalk.bandcamp.com/
Jakob:
"Blind Them With Science" - https://youtu.be/t4ovUVNs4VY
"Malachite" - https://youtu.be/kh_GyaoXa3A
https://jakob.co.nz/
Russian Circles - "Gnosis" - https://youtu.be/PUf9_1jsCyY
https://www.russiancirclesband.com/
Jon Du Toit - "Breaking the Construct" - https://youtu.be/y6WLcD4ncy8
https://soundcloud.com/user-733065649/breaking-the-construct
My Sleeping Karma - "Avatara" - https://youtu.be/SDd1BMBQhPI
https://mysleepingkarma.bandcamp.com/
Lights & Motion - "Anomoly" - https://youtu.be/KJLeFjrr7uM
https://www.amazon.com/Anomaly/dp/B01N8RLI7M
