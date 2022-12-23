Reality is NOT a dimension. Rather, it HAS dimension.This documentary was created to take down the "belief" in higher dimensions. The fraud of the age fueled by gnosticism, mythematics, new-age scientism and unthinking adherents to this cult of fiction will be deposed accordingly in this presentation.

For notes and references, please visit this link - https://www.mattpresti.com/posts/dispelling-dimensional-madness

Music Credits:

Those Who Ride With Giants:

"The Encounter Against the Moonlight" - https://youtu.be/AVXVt2meY5Y

"Scent of the Old Ocean" - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hVSIBCIbs9Q&t=91s

https://thosewhoridewithgiants.com/

If These Trees Could Talk:

"Breath of Life" & "The First Fire" - https://youtu.be/AJVSD5_QkAc

https://ifthesetreescouldtalk.bandcamp.com/

Jakob:

"Blind Them With Science" - https://youtu.be/t4ovUVNs4VY

"Malachite" - https://youtu.be/kh_GyaoXa3A

https://jakob.co.nz/

Russian Circles - "Gnosis" - https://youtu.be/PUf9_1jsCyY

https://www.russiancirclesband.com/

Jon Du Toit - "Breaking the Construct" - https://youtu.be/y6WLcD4ncy8

https://soundcloud.com/user-733065649/breaking-the-construct

My Sleeping Karma - "Avatara" - https://youtu.be/SDd1BMBQhPI

https://mysleepingkarma.bandcamp.com/

Lights & Motion - "Anomoly" - https://youtu.be/KJLeFjrr7uM

https://www.amazon.com/Anomaly/dp/B01N8RLI7M