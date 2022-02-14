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Dr. Charles Hoffe: Likely heart failure within 3 years
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95 views • February 14, 2022
Dr. Sam Dube:
"You spoke to a potential mechanim of action of the injury, and you mentioned to me the use of a d-dimer test which we all know what it is for but we're going to have to explain it a little bit. Could you please speak to this a little bit. I think this is really ground breaking and important."
Dr. Charles Hoffe:
Yes. Thank you. So one of the key things that really bothered me when I started to see serious vaccine injuries in my own patients is that I had no idea what the mechanim of injury was and therefore, as their doctor, I had no idea how to treat it. Because, you know, as their family doctor they would come to me for help and I needed to help them and I was clueless. I mean, this was an experiment, and I was aware that there was literally what we call iatrogenic disease -- medically induced disease -- being produced by this vaccine. And so I had asked this in my open letter to doctor Bonnie Henry our provincial health officer, what is the mechanims of injury and how do I treat this as these people's doctor? And of course, nobody knew.
And the vaccine manufacturers had told us that the Covid spike protein does not go intravenous; it stays in the arm, the antibodies to the spike protein are produced in the arm and that's what we have been found. Scientists now -- and doctor Brodie has actually very clearly revealed this -- that only 25% of the vaccine actually stays in the arm and the rest of it -- so these vaccines are a vast number of little messenger rna stands -- the Moderna vaccine has 40 trillion messenger rna molecules per vaccine dose -- 40 trillion! So these are wrapped in a little lipid capsule. The lipid capsule enables them to be aborbed into the cells.
So this is injected into the person's arm in the deltoid muscle of the shoulder. From there, as I mentioned only 25% actually stays there. The rest is taken up, collected through the lymphatic system and fed into the generall circulation. And so it circulates around the entire body and I think that every doctor knows that absorption from the circulation occurs in capilary networks, because that's where the blood slows right down. It's going through tiny tiny vessels, so these little nano-capsules containing these trillions of messenger rna molecules are absorbed into the lining around the capilaries -- what medically we call the vascular endothelium.
So these little packages are absorbed into the cells around the vessels, the packages open, the body recognizes these messenger rna strands as a gene, and gets to work making covid spike proteins. So in a virus, those Covid spike proteins form part of the viral capsule. But the problem is they're not in a virus. They're in the cells around blood vessels. So, as a result, they become part of the cell wall of that cell. So, normally, the cells that surround your blood vessels have to be very very smooth to enable good and unimpeded flow of blood. But as soon as you've got all of these little spike proteins that become part of the cell wall, it's now a rough surface -- it's going to be like a very coarse sandpaper. It's now what the platelets are going to interpret as a damaged vessel. It's no longer smooth, it's rough. So clotting is inevitable, because the platelets that comes down that vessel are going to hit a rough spot.
Source: https://www.brighteon.com/b03d1a4e-1cf7-4db5-ab18-2dd5fe6426fa "COVID Vaccine || Blood Clots Guaranteed || Dr Charles Hoffe"
"You spoke to a potential mechanim of action of the injury, and you mentioned to me the use of a d-dimer test which we all know what it is for but we're going to have to explain it a little bit. Could you please speak to this a little bit. I think this is really ground breaking and important."
Dr. Charles Hoffe:
Yes. Thank you. So one of the key things that really bothered me when I started to see serious vaccine injuries in my own patients is that I had no idea what the mechanim of injury was and therefore, as their doctor, I had no idea how to treat it. Because, you know, as their family doctor they would come to me for help and I needed to help them and I was clueless. I mean, this was an experiment, and I was aware that there was literally what we call iatrogenic disease -- medically induced disease -- being produced by this vaccine. And so I had asked this in my open letter to doctor Bonnie Henry our provincial health officer, what is the mechanims of injury and how do I treat this as these people's doctor? And of course, nobody knew.
And the vaccine manufacturers had told us that the Covid spike protein does not go intravenous; it stays in the arm, the antibodies to the spike protein are produced in the arm and that's what we have been found. Scientists now -- and doctor Brodie has actually very clearly revealed this -- that only 25% of the vaccine actually stays in the arm and the rest of it -- so these vaccines are a vast number of little messenger rna stands -- the Moderna vaccine has 40 trillion messenger rna molecules per vaccine dose -- 40 trillion! So these are wrapped in a little lipid capsule. The lipid capsule enables them to be aborbed into the cells.
So this is injected into the person's arm in the deltoid muscle of the shoulder. From there, as I mentioned only 25% actually stays there. The rest is taken up, collected through the lymphatic system and fed into the generall circulation. And so it circulates around the entire body and I think that every doctor knows that absorption from the circulation occurs in capilary networks, because that's where the blood slows right down. It's going through tiny tiny vessels, so these little nano-capsules containing these trillions of messenger rna molecules are absorbed into the lining around the capilaries -- what medically we call the vascular endothelium.
So these little packages are absorbed into the cells around the vessels, the packages open, the body recognizes these messenger rna strands as a gene, and gets to work making covid spike proteins. So in a virus, those Covid spike proteins form part of the viral capsule. But the problem is they're not in a virus. They're in the cells around blood vessels. So, as a result, they become part of the cell wall of that cell. So, normally, the cells that surround your blood vessels have to be very very smooth to enable good and unimpeded flow of blood. But as soon as you've got all of these little spike proteins that become part of the cell wall, it's now a rough surface -- it's going to be like a very coarse sandpaper. It's now what the platelets are going to interpret as a damaged vessel. It's no longer smooth, it's rough. So clotting is inevitable, because the platelets that comes down that vessel are going to hit a rough spot.
Source: https://www.brighteon.com/b03d1a4e-1cf7-4db5-ab18-2dd5fe6426fa "COVID Vaccine || Blood Clots Guaranteed || Dr Charles Hoffe"
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