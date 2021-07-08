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COVID Vaccine || Blood Clots Guaranteed || Dr Charles Hoffe
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Free 2 Shine
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94834 views • July 08, 2021
Dr Charles Hoffe, from Canada, explains that the majority of people tested after the "vaccine" show signs of new onset blood clotting. This is in no way a rare side effect.

LifeSite News is now reporting that Dr. Hoffe was relieved of his emergency room duties, which has resulted in him losing half of his income, because he dared to tell the truth.

* COVID Shot Dangers - The "vaccine" exposed: http://vax.free2shine.net

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy