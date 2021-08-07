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Clip: Scott Kesterson w/ Mike Adams Explain How "Fear" Physically Effects the Body
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641 views • August 07, 2021
What Scott Kesterson is describing goes hand in hand with what Prof. Mattias Desmet described in his recent interview (linked below). They both describe "fear" being used in this fake pandemic working like a powerful pain killer type drug which people can easily become addicted to, both mentally and physically.
Prof. Mattias Desmet interview: https://www.brighteon.com/4bfc3083-606e-4ead-a018-2b9fb882659b
Full Scott Kesterson interview: https://www.brighteon.com/7fb810a6-a6fc-4c24-a13c-3776f862f39a
Prof. Mattias Desmet interview: https://www.brighteon.com/4bfc3083-606e-4ead-a018-2b9fb882659b
Full Scott Kesterson interview: https://www.brighteon.com/7fb810a6-a6fc-4c24-a13c-3776f862f39a
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