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SNOHOMISH COUNTY SHERIFF WILL NOT ENFORCE LOCKDOWN ORDERS - SHERIFF ADAM FORTNEY
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113 views • August 03, 2020
The Snohomish County, Washington SHERIFF ADAM FORTNEY took a strong stance against NWO Washington Governor Jay Inslee, the CDC, and the WHO which are pushing UNCONSTITUTIONAL LOCKDOWNS AND WEARING OF FACE MASKS. Executive Orders are not lawful laws, and Sheriff's are in place to protect the US Constitution from enemies both foreign and domestic. The Medical Mafia keeps stating they plan to also push UNCONSTITUTIONAL MANDATORY GMO VACCINATIONS onto the public, EVEN BY USE OF FORCE IF NECESSARY, so it is great to hear that will not be happening in some areas. As many of you probably know, the County Sheriff of each county is the HIGHEST LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS IN THE NATION IN THEIR COUNTY. The FBI and State Police are not of higher authority. The USA was set-up that way on purpose, and it pisses off the Feds and State Police. Hopefully more and more Sheriff's will do exactly the same thing. Many more County Sheriff's nation-wide are joining this fight against the Illuminati's New World Order Agenda. Thank you Sheriff Dam Fortney, this is a giant step in the right direction!!!
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[LBRY.TV] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
CA SHERIFF REFUSES TO ENFORCE UNCONSTITUTIONAL LOCKDOWN ORDERS - SHERIFF CHAD BIANCO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/61142751-ed8a-4120-9936-e16f4b35721d
THE UNTOUCHABLE BILL OF RIGHTS - SHERIFF RICHARD MACK (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/a4386d38-58b8-4c02-8589-4b572024c496
THE POWER OF THE COUNTY SHERIFF - SHERIFF RICHARD MACK (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/7fa03a03-3354-486d-b69c-53d6ce996680
From the 3% Website - The oath they take
1. I will NOT obey orders to disarm the American people.
2. I will NOT obey orders to conduct illegal searches of the American people
3. I will NOT obey orders to detain American citizens as “unlawful enemy combatants” or to
subject them to military tribunal.
4. I will NOT obey orders to impose unjustified martial law or a “state of emergency” on a
state.
5. I will NOT obey orders to invade and subjugate any state that asserts its sovereignty.
6. I will NOT obey any order to blockade American cities and thus turning them into giant
concentration camps/civilian war zones.
7. I will NOT obey any order to force American citizens into any form of detention camps
under ANY pretext.
8. I will NOT obey orders to assist or support the use of any foreign troops on U.S. soil
against the American people to “keep the peace” or to “maintain control."
9. I will NOT obey any orders to confiscate the property of the American people, including
food and other essential supplies.
10.I will NOT obey any orders which infringe on the right of the people to free speech, to
peaceably assemble, and to petition their government for a redress of grievances.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[LBRY.TV] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
CA SHERIFF REFUSES TO ENFORCE UNCONSTITUTIONAL LOCKDOWN ORDERS - SHERIFF CHAD BIANCO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/61142751-ed8a-4120-9936-e16f4b35721d
THE UNTOUCHABLE BILL OF RIGHTS - SHERIFF RICHARD MACK (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/a4386d38-58b8-4c02-8589-4b572024c496
THE POWER OF THE COUNTY SHERIFF - SHERIFF RICHARD MACK (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/7fa03a03-3354-486d-b69c-53d6ce996680
From the 3% Website - The oath they take
1. I will NOT obey orders to disarm the American people.
2. I will NOT obey orders to conduct illegal searches of the American people
3. I will NOT obey orders to detain American citizens as “unlawful enemy combatants” or to
subject them to military tribunal.
4. I will NOT obey orders to impose unjustified martial law or a “state of emergency” on a
state.
5. I will NOT obey orders to invade and subjugate any state that asserts its sovereignty.
6. I will NOT obey any order to blockade American cities and thus turning them into giant
concentration camps/civilian war zones.
7. I will NOT obey any order to force American citizens into any form of detention camps
under ANY pretext.
8. I will NOT obey orders to assist or support the use of any foreign troops on U.S. soil
against the American people to “keep the peace” or to “maintain control."
9. I will NOT obey any orders to confiscate the property of the American people, including
food and other essential supplies.
10.I will NOT obey any orders which infringe on the right of the people to free speech, to
peaceably assemble, and to petition their government for a redress of grievances.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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