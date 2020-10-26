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EXPLOSIVE!!! : Crimes against Humanity - Dr. Reiner Fuellmich | THE GREAT SCAMDEMIC
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66 views • October 26, 2020
EXPLOSIVE!!! : Crimes against Humanity - Dr. Reiner Fuellmich | THE GREAT SCAMDEMIC Video Link: https://www.brighteon.com/10d461e6-dfe2-4335-8e42-cefff5b3f701 A comprehensive overview of how the fake PCR test was adopted as the standard for Covid-19 “diagnosis” and how Germany’s Green Party persuaded the German majority government to adopt talking points of deliberate fear and panic in violation of international law of crimes against humanity. Dr. Fuellmich announces that an International network of lawyers will argue the biggest tort case in world history.
Text : https://stateofthenation.co/?p=30359
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich Oct 3, 2020
Text : https://stateofthenation.co/?p=30359
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich Oct 3, 2020
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