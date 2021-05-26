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Fake Corona Patient - Pandemic Video German Production
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733 views • May 26, 2021
Fake Corona Patient - Pandemic Video German Production
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No Needle??,No Pushing The Plunger??
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Mariah Carey Pretending To Get Vaccine In Propaganda Stunt For The Gates Foundation
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Empty Syringe???
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Watch also:
Is She An Actress Hired By Facebook?Posing As Covid19 Patient In Video That Went Viral - | Bazza Investigates
https://www.brighteon.com/92640648-4bdc-4c3a-a6f1-89c7db30fc34
Pandemic Video Production In Israel
https://www.brighteon.com/b168faa0-3c79-494b-b829-b9cebe7fd2d2
CBC Airs Fraudulent Pandemic Nurse!
https://www.brighteon.com/c60df2b1-d535-47d2-b2af-03daedf36e4c
Wuhan Residents- 'It's All Fake!' – Tomonews
https://www.brighteon.com/bef952f6-0b4f-47ad-ae3d-5a6eb7804e07
How The Media&Globalist Governments, Have Manipulated People's Lives & Lied From Morning Till Night ...
https://www.brighteon.com/9cf5242f-930a-467b-aebb-3e679e34e8a9
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https://www.brighteon.com/3ce0ded7-db83-4933-bc86-afda1d70ff4d
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https://www.brighteon.com/f37899c8-3762-423e-8d3e-07a04067a3aa
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https://www.brighteon.com/6bddde5d-1629-4bff-9b7b-b93f38fdd771
Needle Bends??? - Another Fake Jab - Benjamin Netanyahu
https://www.brighteon.com/00a62062-5d52-4460-8ae6-6c0bfe09a13b
Another Fake Jab - Stretching Bent Needle To Open🙄???
https://www.brighteon.com/08725de5-bd49-4815-bc4e-d7c73abe04cc
Fake Jab - Empty Syringe ???
https://www.brighteon.com/cf0d1554-32b6-4940-bc47-07dacc64e7de
Belgium Minister Bart Somers Gets Fake Jab
https://www.brighteon.com/25931e73-9bf2-4eb3-b6a2-90755721f469
Anthony Hopkins Fakes Getting The Vax
https://www.brighteon.com/fed03b56-a57a-4ee8-88c8-2858d8d419fd
No Needle??,No Pushing The Plunger??
https://www.brighteon.com/c33ce9a8-4e1d-4e1f-b9bb-a4bb0a2c6e38
Where Is The Needle???
https://www.brighteon.com/c8c8e367-d388-4c79-997a-7d0a9201723a
Mariah Carey Pretending To Get Vaccine In Propaganda Stunt For The Gates Foundation
https://www.brighteon.com/a09c5fe9-7e7b-4353-b9cc-a05e9cb774ac
Empty Syringe???
https://www.brighteon.com/d8291f77-4043-467d-a053-e01ebbe3be1a
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