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Wuhan Residents- 'It's All Fake!' – Tomonews
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325 views • June 01, 2020
MIRRORED from TomoNewsUS channel on YouTube
WUHAN, CHINA — The devoted minds of the Chinese government have attempted to shift the narrative to both sweep under the carpet their lackluster response to the cough-19 and to convince its people that King Xi Jinping has somehow single-handedly steered this huge struggle in the right direction.
WUHAN, CHINA — The devoted minds of the Chinese government have attempted to shift the narrative to both sweep under the carpet their lackluster response to the cough-19 and to convince its people that King Xi Jinping has somehow single-handedly steered this huge struggle in the right direction.
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