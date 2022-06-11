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Chemtrail terraform for returning fallen angels & allow see you in toilet & zombify you & depopulate
ChristianRapture
ChristianRapture
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723 views • June 11, 2022

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (June 2022). The fake “white hats” Draco avatar Satanist “fake truth movement cover-up” New Age Wicca witch diversion people are lying that all the chemtrails have been eliminated by the Draco avatar Satanist MJ-12 leader Templar pedophile Nazi 4th Reich “Black Sun” Donald Trump. The chemtrails have many purposes, and some of those are to terraform the earth for the returning NWO’s fallen angel reptilian cold-blooded devils (the protective blue and ultra violet lights need to be eliminated because germs cannot live in high frequencies), and to put AI “black goo” fallen angel demon-possessed hive-mind uroboros zombie virus nanites into humans, and to use the chemtrail nanites inside the humans’ bodies to see them in rooms and toilets and baths using 5G frequencies, and to exterminate the human specie and humanoid species as part of their new “Planned Parenthood” human depopulation Nazi holocaust camp chemtrail gas chambers eugenics extermination program. End of transmission…

 

See video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/HBaYGn9pPQTB/

See video: https://www.brighteon.com/0fbde024-5303-44a5-bdce-33a9352bc256

See video: https://odysee.com/@ChristianRapture/chemtrailshavemanypurposes


Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047

 

See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

 

Tags:

 

#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine

Keywords
christjesusvaccinechristiandonald trumpjoe bidenbible prophecyelection fraudcoronaviruscovid-19
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