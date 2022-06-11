Chemtrail terraform for returning fallen angels & allow see you in toilet & zombify you & depopulate

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*** Intelligence news update from the Human
Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel
Alliance battlefront (June 2022). The fake “white hats” Draco avatar Satanist “fake
truth movement cover-up” New Age Wicca witch diversion people are lying that
all the chemtrails have been eliminated by the Draco avatar Satanist MJ-12
leader Templar pedophile Nazi 4th Reich “Black Sun” Donald Trump.
The chemtrails have many purposes, and some of those are to terraform the earth
for the returning NWO’s fallen angel reptilian cold-blooded devils (the
protective blue and ultra violet lights need to be eliminated because germs
cannot live in high frequencies), and to put AI “black goo” fallen angel
demon-possessed hive-mind uroboros zombie virus nanites into humans, and to use
the chemtrail nanites inside the humans’ bodies to see them in rooms and
toilets and baths using 5G frequencies, and to exterminate the human specie and
humanoid species as part of their new “Planned Parenthood” human depopulation Nazi
holocaust camp chemtrail gas chambers eugenics extermination program. End of
transmission…
See video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/HBaYGn9pPQTB/
See video: https://www.brighteon.com/0fbde024-5303-44a5-bdce-33a9352bc256
See video: https://odysee.com/@ChristianRapture/chemtrailshavemanypurposes
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
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