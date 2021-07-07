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Golum, The Evil one! Media and Racketeering in our Government. Dr. Lee Merritt on possible sneak attack!
Farmer Jones
Farmer Jones
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481 views • July 07, 2021
FJ on Diamonds show. Diamond at Magnetic reversal news: https://youtu.be/brEd65SmeS0 ( I cover everything there, right here)

Dr. Peter McCullough MD with Mike Adams: https://www.brighteon.com/fc2aa0fe-eae0-4c32-bc23-47e6b6ab9d97

Reiner Fuellmich with Whitney Webb: original got taken Down: here’s Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/neBNsSvCbHGd/

And
YT mirror site: https://youtu.be/FU3rGFejBMo

Emergent BioTech: https://www.fiercepharma.com/manufacturing/top-emergent-execs-head-for-hill-as-congress-investigates-company-s-covid-19

Black pilled: Devin Stack: “Golem edition”: https://www.bitchute.com/video/fwNAMt7EpOZv/

Bjerknes: Bolsheviks and Hitler: https://www.bitchute.com/video/wKijL0acw1W9/

Adolph Hitler: Bolshevik and Zionist? https://www.bitchute.com/video/Pfzm3P0YnQge/

SUN Valley: Mark Dice: Media CEOs AND THE CIA meet annually! https://youtu.be/ZQ1kbam7vlk

Gateway pundit article: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/top-secret-meeting-media-kingpins-taking-place-week-idaho-mark-dice/

Lee Merritt MD Sons of Liberty:
https://rumble.com/vjbebn-national-security-and-the-covid-jab-with-dr.-lee-merritt.html

Zero hedge Delta variant panic Porn:
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/panic-porn-dressed-science-exposing-truth-about-delta-variant?utm_campaign=&;utm_content=Zerohedge%3A+The+Durden+Dispatch&utm_medium=email&utm_source=zh_newsletter

Zero Hedge: Facebooks searches for friends who are extremists. https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2021-07-01/new-facebook-warning-are-you-concerned-someone-you-know-becoming-extremist

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/farmerjones

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kQsovVP04XEE/

YouTube https://youtube.com/c/FarmerJonesNow

Blog: https://Farmerjonesnow.com

Patreon account http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones

You can support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
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