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Dr. Peter McCullough warns: Covid vaccinations of pregnant women an "atrocity" and "shameful"
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174166 views • June 30, 2021
Dr. Peter McCullough: Motive behind the suppression of coronavirus treatment is to prepare the population for mass vaccination

Interviewed by Mike Adams, Dr. Peter McCullough said that coronavirus (COVID-19) patients can be treated with drugs that are readily available, including hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin. He stressed that people infected with COVID-19 should demand treatment, noting that the only people who died after being admitted to hospital were those who did not receive outpatient treatment. McCullough reiterated that early treatment treats the problem. Masks and vaccines don’t really treat the illness, he said.

McCullough told Adams that we need doctors who have actually seen COVID-19 patients and who work as a team instead of doctors on TV who haven’t really seen a COVID-19 patient. He noted that we’ve seen no international collaboration to try and treat the disease and that we’ve been basically seeing a medical dictatorship.

He also doubled down on his take about hydroxychloroquine, saying that America was able to thwart the first wave of coronavirus in March last year because of it. McCullough said the pandemic only got out of control when agencies prevented Americans from using the drug.

McCullough said the motive behind the suppression of treatment is to prepare the population for mass vaccination. He said there was intent to maximize the amount of fear, suffering, hospitalization and death to condition the population to accept mass vaccination.

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