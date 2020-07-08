Silvio Matos Professor Adrian Rogers (1931) Notas dos alunos e o Socialismo - Socialism and Equality (2020,7,7)

👊 Souza, Marcos Antonio🤳🏼 (55 11) 97318~6929, Brazil, Sao Paulo-SP☎ (55 11) 3463~0640, Brazil, Sao Paulo-SP🎓 Professor/Lecturer (Welfare/Nutrition,Traffic,Technology,Motivation)🎓 Professor/Palestrante (Bem Estar/Nutrição,Trânsito,TI,Motivação)(m²) Real estate Consultant (CRECISP 201.244-F) Consultor Imobiliário ⏰Born: Presidente Prudente-SP (City) 🌎October 12, 1960, Alvarez Machado 437 Street 🏠================================== AQUI/HERE👉 Inglês em 15 Aulas de 2 horas (Curso completo, 30 horas)...Venha👉 English course in 30 hours (Complete course)...Come on👉 15 lessons of 2 hours each, total 30 hours👉 Learn English fast and fun, like a child👉 Aprenda Inglês rápido e divertido, como uma criança-------🚗 Aulas de Moto e Carro (MotorCycle and Car lessons)🚦 Credencial DETRAN-SP 83.929🎓 Instrutor/Examinador/Diretor (Auto Escola)🎓 Instructor/Examiner/Director (Driving School)===================================== AQUI/HERE💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰QUER ME AJUDAR A FAZER MEUS PRÓPRIOS VíDEOS ? 🤝📽️WANT TO HELP ME MAKE MY OWN VIDEOS ? 🤝📽️👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👊👊👊👊👉 Marcos Antonio de Souza, CPF-MF 013.597.658-831️⃣ Original Bank (212) Agencia 001, C/C 150.811-3 💰🤝------------2️⃣ Itau Bank (341) UniClass Agencia 8462, C/C 11.471-4 💰🤝-----------3️⃣ Bradesco Bank (237) Agencia 0108, C/C 340.409-9 💰🤝----------4️⃣ Itau Bank (341) Poupanca Personnalite Agencia 7055, C/P 41.017-4 💰🤝👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆🔥👉 Removed videos (youTube) Vídeos removidos1️⃣ Plataforma/Platform: youTube 🔙2️⃣ Plataforma/Platform: bitchute ♟️3️⃣ Plataforma/Platform: Brighteon 🎲🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥“This is what the Sovereign Lord Jehovah[ י (Yud) - ה (Hêi) - ו (Wav) - ה (Hêi), YHWH] says: ‘ . . .Look! I am creating new heavens and a new earth; and the formerthings will not be called to mind, nor will they come up into the heart.’ ”— Isaiah 65:13, 17; also see 2 Peter 3:13 💎The Fight Against God’s NameA batalha contra o nome de Deus-----2 Timothy 4:3 (Bible/Bíblia) 💎Place written: Rome, Writting completed: c.65 (C.E., Common Era, Christian)Writer: Paul, Apostle/Apóstolo Paulo----- 🎓Constitution of the United States (1787) ⚖️ratified in 1788, and in operation since 1789"We The People" Amendment I (The First Amendment) ⚖️ 👍------Constituição da República Federativa do Brasil ⚖️5 Outubro 1988Art. 5º Inciso IV ⚖️ "É livre a manifestação do pensamento, sendo vedado o anonimato"👉 Junte-se, ainda dá tempo ! (Join, there's still time ! ⏳👉 Another point view (Outro ponto de vista) 📚👉 Agreement is not necessary, Thinking for one´s self is 🎯👉 Não é necessário concordar, Mas pensar por si mesmo sim👉 Thanks for watching, Have an excellent day ✍👉 Obrigado por assistir, Tenha um excelente dia--------These videos are not my own, if you do not want your video on my channel, contact me and I'll be removing it as soon as possible, please do not report it :)------------ ✒️🖋❄️🎼♫♪🎺🎻✈🎷ღ💉⚰️ 💰4️⃣ 5️⃣ 6️⃣This video is the channel: (Silvio Matos) 2015,9,29Silvio Matos Professor Adrian Rogers (1931) Notas dos alunos e o Socialismo - Socialism and Equality (2020,7,7)--Professor de Economia da Universidade do Texas, EUA,Economics professor at the University of Texas, Less effort, Menor esforçoSocialism:A political and economic theory of social organization which advocates that the means of production, distribution, and exchange should be owned or regulated by the community as a whole...Organização econômica que advogam a administração e propriedade pública ou coletiva dos meios de produção e distribuição de bens, propondo-se a construir uma sociedade caracterizada pela igualdade de oportunidades e meios para todos os indivíduos...----------------