Recycling Body Parts - Cord Blood & Placenta - Dr Jennifer Daniels Interviewed by Deanna Spingola (ARCHIVED 08.18.2014)

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Dr. Daniels discusses the Bounty on our Babies placed by the medical system, cord blood, the placenta and many other topics with Deanna Spingola.
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels
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Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/
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Re-post permission received 8.22.2021 by Deanna Spingola at https://spingola.com/
REFERENCED PODCASTS:
Medical Thyroid Time Bomb - https://www.brighteon.com/6abdf5eb-6c0e-4f03-8f91-c390c2d8f98c