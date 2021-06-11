Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Medical Thyroid Time Bomb (ARCHIVED Radio Show 02.05.13)

The medications and environmental causes of thyroid disease will be discussed as well as action you can take to protect your thyroid from the Medical hazards to your thyroid.







The theme of this podcast show is: The competent practice of medicine according to the standard of care is the leading cause of death in America. Healing with Dr. Daniels is the place where you get honest answers that can save your life; without all the mumbo jumbo.







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