425) Sabrina Wallace — The Neutrino Weapon is real

Original source – Psinergy channel; April 16, 2024.

First attempt neutrino bomb: https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/trim.84535C79-1C4F-48F0-8726-5DD4A4CC0258:6

The present sum-up PT version source: https://www.brighteon.com/155f8e58-8146-4ef1-b74d-474c17dea0f1





CHAPTERS:

00:01'' " 05:15'' | Chapter I - Neutrons and Neutrinos;

05:16'' " 11:23'' | Chapter II - Neutrino Bomb and the disintegration of the present humanity;

11:24'' " 13:49'' | Chapter III - Human Augmentation;

13:49'' " 14:57'' | Chapter IV - 5G phased arrays inside the metal cover of a smartphone;

14:57'' " 19:19'' | Chapter V - Post-Humanism versus Transhumanism: from the "End of Exceptionalism" to "Technological Humanism".





ESSENCIALS:

• Posthumanism vs Transhumanism_the 'End of Exceptionalism': https://link.springer.com/article/10.1134/s1019331622120073#Sec4 ou https://www.researchgate.net/publication/364033317_Posthumanism_vs_Transhumanism_From_the_End_of_Exceptionalism_to_Technological_Humanism

• Human Augmentation - The Dawn of a New Paradigm : https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/609d23c6e90e07357baa8388/Human_Augmentation_SIP_access2.pdf

• Industrial Cyberphysical Systems: A Backbone of the Fourth Industrial Revolution: https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/7883993

• Microfluidics, Nano-DNA Robots & DATA Mining: https://rumble.com/v4omfml-april-10-2024.html

• Neutrino array | Why Japan is Hollowing Out a Mountain : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aSYL0MHMwog





GENERATORS, DETECTORS AND THE ASSOCIETED "DARK MATTER":

• Why Japan is Hollowing Out a Mountain : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aSYL0MHMwog

• 282) LEDs ofuscantes impedem a visualização do "pó" no ar: https://www.brighteon.com/28ff0815-edba-44ff-9752-3473ef801bfa

• Electronic fog, smart dust : https://rumble.com/v1j8hzs-electronic-fog-smart-dust.html

• Wake.The.Fuck.Up Channel; Maio 26, 2023. "SPINNERS" | Mega-Compilation - (When the Graphene Oxide Demons are Unleashed): https://www.bitchute.com/video/8pacKDAWkyij/





OTHER THINGS:

• Nanocrystals: https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acsnano.3c12929

• Digital Beamforming for Radar and Electronic Warfare: https://www.mobilityengineeringtech.com/component/content/article/39312-making-fully-digital-beamforming-for-radar-and-electronic-warfare-applications-a-reality

• Molecular Communication: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35215050/

• DOE Explains...Neutrinos: https://www.energy.gov/science/doe-explainsneutrinos#:~:text=Every%20time%20atomic%20nuclei%20come,never%20interact%20with%20other%20matter

• A Beam-Steering Antenna for 5G Mobile Phones: https://spectrum.ieee.org/a-beam-steering-antenna-for-real-world-mobile-phones

• Magnetic Human Body Communication Transceiver: https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/A-Sub-10-pJ-bit-5-Mb-s-Magnetic-Human-Body-Park-Mercier/ba2d35ab2e3aee58e935f0fb0623dcbc70d2b0b8/figure/1

• 2023 IEEE Biomedical Systems: https://ieee-cas.org/event/conference/2023-ieee-biomedical-circuits-and-systems-conference

• Smart City Healthcare Cyber Physical System: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8387555/#:~:text=Internet%20is%20the%20backbone%20for,computing%20and%20blockchain%20%5B4%5D





HEALTH:

• Telemedicine: https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Telemonitoring-system-for-remote-monitoring-of-arrhythmia-and-heart-failure-patients_fig2_329540782

• Energy-Harvesting-Driven Edge Devices: https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Offloading-strategies-using-fog-computing-paradigm-The-fog-layer-is-composed-of_fig3_358172207





