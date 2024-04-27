425) Sabrina Wallace — The Neutrino Weapon is real

Original source – Psinergy channel; April 16, 2024.
First attempt neutrino bomb: https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/trim.84535C79-1C4F-48F0-8726-5DD4A4CC0258:6
The present sum-up PT version source: https://www.brighteon.com/155f8e58-8146-4ef1-b74d-474c17dea0f1
CHAPTERS:
00:01'' " 05:15'' | Chapter I - Neutrons and Neutrinos;
05:16'' " 11:23'' | Chapter II - Neutrino Bomb and the disintegration of the present humanity;
11:24'' " 13:49'' | Chapter III - Human Augmentation;
13:49'' " 14:57'' | Chapter IV - 5G phased arrays inside the metal cover of a smartphone;
14:57'' " 19:19'' | Chapter V - Post-Humanism versus Transhumanism: from the "End of Exceptionalism" to "Technological Humanism".
ESSENCIALS:
• Posthumanism vs Transhumanism_the 'End of Exceptionalism': https://link.springer.com/article/10.1134/s1019331622120073#Sec4 ou https://www.researchgate.net/publication/364033317_Posthumanism_vs_Transhumanism_From_the_End_of_Exceptionalism_to_Technological_Humanism
• Human Augmentation - The Dawn of a New Paradigm : https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/609d23c6e90e07357baa8388/Human_Augmentation_SIP_access2.pdf
• Industrial Cyberphysical Systems: A Backbone of the Fourth Industrial Revolution: https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/7883993
• Microfluidics, Nano-DNA Robots & DATA Mining: https://rumble.com/v4omfml-april-10-2024.html
• Neutrino array | Why Japan is Hollowing Out a Mountain : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aSYL0MHMwog
GENERATORS, DETECTORS AND THE ASSOCIETED "DARK MATTER":
• Why Japan is Hollowing Out a Mountain : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aSYL0MHMwog
• 282) LEDs ofuscantes impedem a visualização do "pó" no ar: https://www.brighteon.com/28ff0815-edba-44ff-9752-3473ef801bfa
• Electronic fog, smart dust : https://rumble.com/v1j8hzs-electronic-fog-smart-dust.html
• Wake.The.Fuck.Up Channel; Maio 26, 2023. "SPINNERS" | Mega-Compilation - (When the Graphene Oxide Demons are Unleashed): https://www.bitchute.com/video/8pacKDAWkyij/
OTHER THINGS:
• Nanocrystals: https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acsnano.3c12929
• Digital Beamforming for Radar and Electronic Warfare: https://www.mobilityengineeringtech.com/component/content/article/39312-making-fully-digital-beamforming-for-radar-and-electronic-warfare-applications-a-reality
• Molecular Communication: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35215050/
• DOE Explains...Neutrinos: https://www.energy.gov/science/doe-explainsneutrinos#:~:text=Every%20time%20atomic%20nuclei%20come,never%20interact%20with%20other%20matter
• A Beam-Steering Antenna for 5G Mobile Phones: https://spectrum.ieee.org/a-beam-steering-antenna-for-real-world-mobile-phones
• Magnetic Human Body Communication Transceiver: https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/A-Sub-10-pJ-bit-5-Mb-s-Magnetic-Human-Body-Park-Mercier/ba2d35ab2e3aee58e935f0fb0623dcbc70d2b0b8/figure/1
• 2023 IEEE Biomedical Systems: https://ieee-cas.org/event/conference/2023-ieee-biomedical-circuits-and-systems-conference
• Smart City Healthcare Cyber Physical System: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8387555/#:~:text=Internet%20is%20the%20backbone%20for,computing%20and%20blockchain%20%5B4%5D
HEALTH:
• Telemedicine: https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Telemonitoring-system-for-remote-monitoring-of-arrhythmia-and-heart-failure-patients_fig2_329540782
• Energy-Harvesting-Driven Edge Devices: https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Offloading-strategies-using-fog-computing-paradigm-The-fog-layer-is-composed-of_fig3_358172207
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.