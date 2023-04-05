282) LEDs ofuscantes impedem a visualização do "pó" no ar

Créditos à LA QUINTA COLUMNA, Abril 05, 2023:
DIRECTO NOCTURNO HABITUAL DE LA QUINTA COLUMNA – PROGRAMA 473: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/PROGRAMA-473:5
Rever:
242) Nevoeiro inteligente (smart dust): https://www.brighteon.com/f4b3f9a8-1559-4c96-be8a-190ea69c87ef
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
