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2021 Review and 2022 look ahead | Get Ready
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46 views • December 31, 2021
First we thought 2020 was insane. Then 2021 came along and we constantly said
things "I have never seen anything like this before". Just when you thought it couldn't get
worse, it did. Let's take a look back and see how the 2021 predictions
paned out and give 2022 a shot. Episode 67 mentioned:
https://www.brighteon.com/68bf64d2-e2cf-477b-823d-9bdc9b131d76
Student of the last days website:
https://welcomehome777.com/
things "I have never seen anything like this before". Just when you thought it couldn't get
worse, it did. Let's take a look back and see how the 2021 predictions
paned out and give 2022 a shot. Episode 67 mentioned:
https://www.brighteon.com/68bf64d2-e2cf-477b-823d-9bdc9b131d76
Student of the last days website:
https://welcomehome777.com/
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