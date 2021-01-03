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Bible based expectations for 2021. A year of testing.
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183 views • January 03, 2021
Lots of people are, as usual making new-year predictions. When it comes to telling you what is going to happen at the end, nobody holds a candle to God. Today we will build on what we learned in 2020 and plug that into 2021 expectations from a biblical perspective. Student of the Last Days website mentioned:
https://welcomehome777.com/
https://welcomehome777.com/
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