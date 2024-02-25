Create New Account
Harari Confirms That Palestine Is Big Surveillance Lab With 2.5M “Guinea Pigs”- A Testing Ground For Our Future!!!
Published 16 hours ago

"In Israel, We Have This Big Surveillance Lab Called The Occupied Territories, Where You Have 2.5M Guinea Pigs To Figure Out How To Completely Monitor & Control A Population With Very Few Soldiers." Yuval Noah Harari

A testing ground for the future...

Watch more: ❗️Palestinians Are A Template For What They Will Do To The Rest Of The Worldhttps://www.brighteon.com/03abbe40-0bbf-43ed-a1e6-fd361a63a962

"The Palestine Laboratory": Antony Loewenstein On How Israel Exports The Technology Of Occupation

https://www.brighteon.com/35f78c58-ec58-4fb4-a457-aa7740b70dcf

MIRRORED from https://twitter.com/wolsned/status/1683414726120808448?t=cR8iQwLyBqsdlCZ6Ob935A&s=08

 

