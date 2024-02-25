Harari Confirms That Palestine Is Big Surveillance Lab With 2.5M “Guinea Pigs”- A Testing Ground For Our Future!!!

"In Israel, We Have This Big Surveillance Lab Called The Occupied Territories, Where You Have 2.5M Guinea Pigs To Figure Out How To Completely Monitor & Control A Population With Very Few Soldiers." Yuval Noah Harari
A testing ground for the future...
Watch more: ❗️Palestinians Are A Template For What They Will Do To The Rest Of The Worldhttps://www.brighteon.com/03abbe40-0bbf-43ed-a1e6-fd361a63a962
"The Palestine Laboratory": Antony Loewenstein On How Israel Exports The Technology Of Occupation
https://www.brighteon.com/35f78c58-ec58-4fb4-a457-aa7740b70dcf
MIRRORED from https://twitter.com/wolsned/status/1683414726120808448?t=cR8iQwLyBqsdlCZ6Ob935A&s=08
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.