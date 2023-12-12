"The Palestine Laboratory": Antony Loewenstein On How Israel Exports The Technology Of Occupation

MIRRORED from Democracy Now!

Jun 23, 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6eYVjWwOVC4&ab_channel=DemocracyNow%21

We speak with journalist and author Antony Loewenstein about his new book, The Palestine Laboratory: How Israel Exports the Technology of Occupation Around the World. Loewenstein explains that Israel's military-industrial complex has used the Occupied Palestinian Territories for decades as a testing ground for weaponry and surveillance technology that it then exports around the world for profit. "You find in over 130 countries across the globe in the last decades, Israel has sold … a range of tools of occupation and repression that have initially been tested in Palestine on Palestinians," Loewenstein says.