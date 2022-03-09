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They are targeting people through smartphones.
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346 views • March 09, 2022
1. Gas and food shortages are approaching in the US as the Ukraine invasion continues, and the Biden Regime makes abundantly clear it has no intentions of protecting America’s economy and prosperity.
https://rumble.com/vwv0fd-globalists-plan-mass-starvation-deadly-intentional-food-shortage-imminent-f.html
2. Haven't we seen that before? Watch Tell-Lie-Vision. It's good for your consciousness.
https://www.brighteon.com/8965adae-8621-4b2b-aa08-5e47028c176c
3. As the corrupt media sides with Ukraine, they fail to acknowledge its active sabotage of its civilians, and its attempt to drag the world into a nuclear war. Lauren Witzke joined the Stew Peters Show Tuesday to discuss how the war is turning Orthodox Christians against each other, the intent of placing Zelensky in power, and the provoking of a nuclear war.
https://www.brighteon.com/78defb9d-2ec4-4607-baf9-75331f7e8e8f
4. Here's the evidence folks. They are targeting people through smartphones. Claire Edwards says: In this video, Ricardo Delgado of La Quinta Columna shows that people watching his channel on "smart" phones are being deliberately attacked by microwaves, including highly damaging pulsations.
https://www.brighteon.com/317ac027-b8aa-4c59-b779-892c497e0a14
5. Dr. Bryan Ardis: "[Remdesivir] actually causes death of heart cells and is cardiotoxic and can lead to cardiac arrest." "Guess what the only authorized drug to treat COVID-19 children is now? In hospitals and outside. Remdesivir."
https://www.brighteon.com/8f137f97-33a8-44dc-96cd-d931ef96ecee
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/DennyAbrahamsson
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M2pUjMFvDL8n/
Swebbtube: https://swebbtube.se/c/sweden_wakeup_channel/videos
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dennyabrahamsson
If you are interested in my apartment mail [email protected]
https://lazudi.com/th-en/chiang-mai/property/condo-with-view-of-doi-suthep-one-plus-jed-yod-condo-17028
One more
https://www.fazwaz.com/projects/thailand/chiang-mai/mueang-chiang-mai/chang-phueak/one-plus-jed-yod-condo?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIhenO26yp9gIVi4msAh36wAStEAEYASABEgKyvvD_BwE&;utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=Dynamic%20Retargeting%20TH-EN&utm_content=Dynamic%20AdGroup%20TH-EN&utm_term=&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIhenO26yp9gIVi4msAh36wAStEAEYASABEgKyvvD_BwE
https://rumble.com/vwv0fd-globalists-plan-mass-starvation-deadly-intentional-food-shortage-imminent-f.html
2. Haven't we seen that before? Watch Tell-Lie-Vision. It's good for your consciousness.
https://www.brighteon.com/8965adae-8621-4b2b-aa08-5e47028c176c
3. As the corrupt media sides with Ukraine, they fail to acknowledge its active sabotage of its civilians, and its attempt to drag the world into a nuclear war. Lauren Witzke joined the Stew Peters Show Tuesday to discuss how the war is turning Orthodox Christians against each other, the intent of placing Zelensky in power, and the provoking of a nuclear war.
https://www.brighteon.com/78defb9d-2ec4-4607-baf9-75331f7e8e8f
4. Here's the evidence folks. They are targeting people through smartphones. Claire Edwards says: In this video, Ricardo Delgado of La Quinta Columna shows that people watching his channel on "smart" phones are being deliberately attacked by microwaves, including highly damaging pulsations.
https://www.brighteon.com/317ac027-b8aa-4c59-b779-892c497e0a14
5. Dr. Bryan Ardis: "[Remdesivir] actually causes death of heart cells and is cardiotoxic and can lead to cardiac arrest." "Guess what the only authorized drug to treat COVID-19 children is now? In hospitals and outside. Remdesivir."
https://www.brighteon.com/8f137f97-33a8-44dc-96cd-d931ef96ecee
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/DennyAbrahamsson
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M2pUjMFvDL8n/
Swebbtube: https://swebbtube.se/c/sweden_wakeup_channel/videos
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dennyabrahamsson
If you are interested in my apartment mail [email protected]
https://lazudi.com/th-en/chiang-mai/property/condo-with-view-of-doi-suthep-one-plus-jed-yod-condo-17028
One more
https://www.fazwaz.com/projects/thailand/chiang-mai/mueang-chiang-mai/chang-phueak/one-plus-jed-yod-condo?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIhenO26yp9gIVi4msAh36wAStEAEYASABEgKyvvD_BwE&;utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=Dynamic%20Retargeting%20TH-EN&utm_content=Dynamic%20AdGroup%20TH-EN&utm_term=&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIhenO26yp9gIVi4msAh36wAStEAEYASABEgKyvvD_BwE
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