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Gates' Corona Scam Plan
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173 views • November 17, 2020
Gates simply avoids taxes by donating to his own organizations.
Gates does not provide clean water, sanitation systems, farming or housing. He "gives" rejected by America and other countries deadly, life-changing harmful vaccines to third world countries.
Fauci is on the advisory board of the Gates Foundation.
Microchip has a patent #060606 that allows for microchipping and trafficking of human beings.
Why Is The Government Giving $13,000 to hospitals each time they "discover" a new case of coronavirus. Aren't Hospitals Already Greedy Corporations? Now they have more incentive to "find" the virus in you? And more money for ventilators?
Coronavirus - What To Do
https://www.brighteon.com/3ea04d4f-150a-461f-871d-ab2734bc716b
By the way, I did NOT put the keywords in the order that they are. Brighteon did. They are in on the "agenda" if you get my drift. Not to mention they will not allow a person to consolidate videos within a playlist. I am not a fan of brighteon.
Gates does not provide clean water, sanitation systems, farming or housing. He "gives" rejected by America and other countries deadly, life-changing harmful vaccines to third world countries.
Fauci is on the advisory board of the Gates Foundation.
Microchip has a patent #060606 that allows for microchipping and trafficking of human beings.
Why Is The Government Giving $13,000 to hospitals each time they "discover" a new case of coronavirus. Aren't Hospitals Already Greedy Corporations? Now they have more incentive to "find" the virus in you? And more money for ventilators?
Coronavirus - What To Do
https://www.brighteon.com/3ea04d4f-150a-461f-871d-ab2734bc716b
By the way, I did NOT put the keywords in the order that they are. Brighteon did. They are in on the "agenda" if you get my drift. Not to mention they will not allow a person to consolidate videos within a playlist. I am not a fan of brighteon.
Keywords
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