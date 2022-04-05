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The New Multipolar World
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84 views • April 05, 2022
Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club 04-05-2022.
Today Terry Sacka, from CornerstoneAssetmetals.com, is our guest to tell us more about the New Multipolar World. He explains in great detail what this means for us as a change in currency in coming. He also talk about the War in Ukraine and how the Ruble is now a gold-backed. If you need silver or gold, we highly recommend getting in touch with CornerstoneAssetMetals and get prepared for difficult times to come.
Mirrored from https://www.brighteon.com/541321b5-5b96-491b-a0d0-9194328a777b
Today Terry Sacka, from CornerstoneAssetmetals.com, is our guest to tell us more about the New Multipolar World. He explains in great detail what this means for us as a change in currency in coming. He also talk about the War in Ukraine and how the Ruble is now a gold-backed. If you need silver or gold, we highly recommend getting in touch with CornerstoneAssetMetals and get prepared for difficult times to come.
Mirrored from https://www.brighteon.com/541321b5-5b96-491b-a0d0-9194328a777b
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