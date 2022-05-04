The New Multipolar World 04/05/2022

Today Terry Sacka, from CornerstoneAssetmetals.com, is our guest to tell us more about the New Multipolar World. He explains in great detail what this means for us as a change in currency in coming. He also talk about the War in Ukraine and how the Ruble is now a gold-backed. If you need silver or gold, we highly recommend getting in touch with CornerstoneAssetMetals and get prepared for difficult times to come.Visit us online at:To sign up for the "Train the Prophets" April 21-24,2022 please visit:Thank you for supporting our Ministry:For Tithes and Offerings please visit:Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:Promo Code: Mention Prophecy ClubOrder "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:Become a Ministry Member here:Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:EMP Shields:Promo Code: ProphecyMake sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:Promo Code: StanBerkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112#MultiPolar #Multipolarworld #Silver #Gold #cornerstoneassetmetals #terrysacka