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WORLD FREEDOM ALLIANCE Interview Part 2 - Mads Palsvig
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10 views • January 22, 2021
Oracle Films, January 20, 2021
Martin Byrne BL sits down with founding members of the World Freedom Alliance to discuss the implications of lockdowns, the Covid-19 vaccine and The Great Reset.
Part 1 - Heiko Schöning - Medical Doctor from Germany
https://www.brighteon.com/bf36c1e4-7230-433c-b1fa-ca340dbf190e
Part 2 - Mads Palsvig - Former Investment Banker and Chairman of the Danish Political Party JFK21
https://www.brighteon.com/0da819f9-e7ed-469e-a444-e774bdf53fa8
Part 3 - Professor Dolores Cahill - Molecular Biologist & Immunologist
https://www.brighteon.com/c3bcdea8-bc4e-4552-952b-007bcec6b869
Martin Byrne BL sits down with founding members of the World Freedom Alliance to discuss the implications of lockdowns, the Covid-19 vaccine and The Great Reset.
Part 1 - Heiko Schöning - Medical Doctor from Germany
https://www.brighteon.com/bf36c1e4-7230-433c-b1fa-ca340dbf190e
Part 2 - Mads Palsvig - Former Investment Banker and Chairman of the Danish Political Party JFK21
https://www.brighteon.com/0da819f9-e7ed-469e-a444-e774bdf53fa8
Part 3 - Professor Dolores Cahill - Molecular Biologist & Immunologist
https://www.brighteon.com/c3bcdea8-bc4e-4552-952b-007bcec6b869
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