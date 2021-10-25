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Media Bear - We're Watching | Music Video | 432hz [hd 720p]
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50 views • October 25, 2021
Song: We're Watching
Artist: Media Bear
Current Format: MP4 / 432hz
License: Public Domain
LYRICS: YES
LYRICS IN VIDEO: YES
SRT FILE: NO
Hashtags: #policestate #music #tyranny #comedy #parody
Metatags Space Separated: policestate music tyranny comedy parody
Metatags Comma Separated: policestate, music, tyranny, comedy, parody
LISTEN / DOWNLOAD:
Original on LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@mediabear:5/we-re-watching-music-video:a?r=5RyaeEHTet1rFyMoniKNakzu33XJzzcL
Mirrored On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/vVjzEe9J80c4/
Mirrored On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1299230947811528710?referrer=psecdocumentary
Mirrored On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/Media-Bear---We%27re-Watching---Music-Video---432hz--hd-720p-:4?r=5RyaeEHTet1rFyMoniKNakzu33XJzzcL
Mirrored On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vo6pmb-media-bear-were-watching-music-video-432hz-hd-720p.html
Mirrored On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/IbJ4kn5
Mirrored On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/0d6a4481-9192-4c63-94f4-04d8cfa7b719
Mirrored On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/QJKVXLTuxskQ1Tk
Mirrored On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=ec735e9b96d8cbda0bcba70bb357c328d4b0780717202197cfbd2869a37b3f30&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
Mirrored On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/468/media-bear-we-re-watching-music-video-432hz-hd-720p
Mirrored On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/51991_song-we-039-re-watching-artist-media-bear-current-format-mp4-432hz-license-publi.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
Artist: Media Bear
Current Format: MP4 / 432hz
License: Public Domain
LYRICS: YES
LYRICS IN VIDEO: YES
SRT FILE: NO
Hashtags: #policestate #music #tyranny #comedy #parody
Metatags Space Separated: policestate music tyranny comedy parody
Metatags Comma Separated: policestate, music, tyranny, comedy, parody
LISTEN / DOWNLOAD:
Original on LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@mediabear:5/we-re-watching-music-video:a?r=5RyaeEHTet1rFyMoniKNakzu33XJzzcL
Mirrored On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/vVjzEe9J80c4/
Mirrored On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1299230947811528710?referrer=psecdocumentary
Mirrored On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/Media-Bear---We%27re-Watching---Music-Video---432hz--hd-720p-:4?r=5RyaeEHTet1rFyMoniKNakzu33XJzzcL
Mirrored On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vo6pmb-media-bear-were-watching-music-video-432hz-hd-720p.html
Mirrored On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/IbJ4kn5
Mirrored On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/0d6a4481-9192-4c63-94f4-04d8cfa7b719
Mirrored On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/QJKVXLTuxskQ1Tk
Mirrored On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=ec735e9b96d8cbda0bcba70bb357c328d4b0780717202197cfbd2869a37b3f30&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
Mirrored On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/468/media-bear-we-re-watching-music-video-432hz-hd-720p
Mirrored On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/51991_song-we-039-re-watching-artist-media-bear-current-format-mp4-432hz-license-publi.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
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