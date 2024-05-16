Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Minisforum UM790 PRO Ryzen 9 7940HS MiniPC Unboxing Review & WINDOWS 10 Install TIPS #wisebuyreviews
channel image
WISEBUY REVIEWS
0 Subscribers
7 views
Published Yesterday

https://amzn.to/3NE8FGl TO SEARCH FOR IT ON AMAZON

OR DIRECT FROM MANUFACTURER

https://store.minisforum.com/collections/all-product/products/minisforum-um790-pro



WD_BLACK 4TB SN850X NVMe Internal Gaming SSD Solid State Drive - Gen4 PCIe, M.2 2280, Up to 7,300 MB/s - WDS400T2X0E

https://amzn.to/43fyd23


TP-Link 10GB PCIe Network Card (TX401)-PCIe to 10 Gigabit Ethernet Network Adapter,Supports Windows 11/10/8.1/8/7, Windows Servers 2019/2016/2012 R2, and Linux, Including a CAT6A Ethernet Cable

https://amzn.to/43f2VIW


SABRENT USB 3.2 10Gbps Type C Tool Free Enclosure for M.2 PCIe NVMe and SATA SSDs (EC-SNVE)

https://amzn.to/44BOT5g



Processor

AMD Ryzen™ 9 7940HS Processor, 8 Cores/16 Threads

(16M Cache, up to 5.2 GHz)


Graphics

AMD Radeon™ 780M (Graphics Frequency 2800MHz)


Memory

DDR5 Dual channel (SODIMM Slots×2, Up to 5600MHz, Max 64GB)


Storage

M.2 2280 PCIe4.0 SSD ×2


Wireless Connectivity

M.2 2230 WIFI Support (Wi-Fi 6E，BlueTooth 5.3)


Video Output

HDMI 2.1 (4K@144Hz) ×2


USB4 (8K@60Hz) ×2

Audio Output


HDMI 2.1 ×2

Audio Jack ×1

Ports & Buttons


RJ45 2.5G Ethernet Port ×1

USB3.2 Gen2 Type-A Port ×4

USB4 Port ×2 (Alt PD)

HDMI 2.1 ×2

Audio Jack ×1

DMIC ×1

Clear CMOS ×1


Power


DC 19V (adapter included)


System


Windows 11 Pro


Dimensions


130mm*126mm*52.3mm (5.12*4.96*2.06 inches)


BRIGHTEON VERSION:

https://www.brighteon.com/0d46a90c-60d9-489a-82fb-798ea4ebe637

YOUTUBE VERSION:

https://youtu.be/JsSVRYrxKvQ

Keywords
computingbest off grid mini pcserver pc

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket