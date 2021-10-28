P.1 W.A. Premier Mark McGowan’s prick-equivalence with Covid-19 mandates is increasing by the day. MVI_8578

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Western Australia’s Premier, Mark McGowan, on 20th October 2021, imposed the most draconian sanctions in Australia against unvaccinated workers before year’s end, including a mere $20,000 fine for unvaccinated workers among up to 75% of the workforce. McGowan’s excess and abuses of inalienable human rights will surely end badly, with, at the very least, him being one of the most despised people in this state.