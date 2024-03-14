Wellness Superheroes | Brain Profiling w/ Noeline Levinson

Our guest in this episode, is Noeline Levinson - Since 2004, Noeline has been providing Genetic Brain Dominance Profiling for students, families, couples and businesses.
Noeline shares with us how she came upon Brain Profiling and the benefits for children, especially children with ADHD. The reported benefits of Genetic Brain Profiling includes improved focus, better grades, improved social, family harmony and much more.
MORE INFO - https://brainfocus.nz/
BOOK A CONSULTATION - https://brainfocus.nz/inquire-book
TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@brainsrus
