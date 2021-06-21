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84) GRAFENAR O MUNDO - crimes contra a humanidade
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167 views • June 21, 2021
A Ciência está hoje comprada pelo Poder, a ausência de provas na esfera pública não é prova da sua inexistência, mas é uma tentativa de negar, censurar e atacar o Senso Comum mais básico. Para aqueles que ainda acreditam que: 1 + 1 + 1 = 3 a aprovação dos porta-vozes politicamente correctos é supérflua, apenas vêm provar terem sua alma a soldo e, que são totalmente ignorantes sobre os assuntos que pretendem verificar.
Fontes: 730 | EL VERDADERO ORIGEN DE LA PANDEMIA Y EL PROPÓSITO FINAL - PROGRAMA 60 - 21 JUNIO 2021
https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/ELVERDADEROORIGENDELAPANDEMIAYELPROP%C3%93SITOFINAL-PROGRAMA60-:f
Reunião Plenária n.º 14 | Gravado em 27 - Outubro - 2017
Petição pela discussão do tema chemtrails pela Assembleia da República:
https://canal.parlamento.pt/?cid=2312&;title=reuniao-plenaria-n-14
Informação anexa:
Site: https://www.laquintacolumna.net/
Rastos Químicos Portugal
Petição CHEMTRAILS (rastos químicos) em Portugal, qual o objectivo?
http://peticaopublica.com/pview.aspx?pi=P2012N21770
81) ANTENAS transHUMANAS - factos e hipótese médica
https://www.brighteon.com/bc52b75e-5426-4f0f-9d1b-1adf5b4e897b
Fontes: 730 | EL VERDADERO ORIGEN DE LA PANDEMIA Y EL PROPÓSITO FINAL - PROGRAMA 60 - 21 JUNIO 2021
https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/ELVERDADEROORIGENDELAPANDEMIAYELPROP%C3%93SITOFINAL-PROGRAMA60-:f
Reunião Plenária n.º 14 | Gravado em 27 - Outubro - 2017
Petição pela discussão do tema chemtrails pela Assembleia da República:
https://canal.parlamento.pt/?cid=2312&;title=reuniao-plenaria-n-14
Informação anexa:
Site: https://www.laquintacolumna.net/
Rastos Químicos Portugal
Petição CHEMTRAILS (rastos químicos) em Portugal, qual o objectivo?
http://peticaopublica.com/pview.aspx?pi=P2012N21770
81) ANTENAS transHUMANAS - factos e hipótese médica
https://www.brighteon.com/bc52b75e-5426-4f0f-9d1b-1adf5b4e897b
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