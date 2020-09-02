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𝗪𝗵𝗼 𝗶𝘀 𝘀𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝘀𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝘁𝗼 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗲𝗻𝘁, 𝘄𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗺𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗮𝗸 (6-minute speech)
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87 views • September 02, 2020
𝗙𝗿. 𝗖𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗻𝗵𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗻 𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝘁𝗵 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗼𝗿𝗮𝗹/𝗥𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗶𝗼𝘂𝘀 𝗗𝘂𝘁𝘆 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗮𝗿𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗣𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗺𝗮-𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁𝘀, 𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹-𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗱𝗼𝗺, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗽𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗔𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗮
"...In the end, the decision about whether we participate in evil is not made in the courtroom, not in the legislative chamber, not in a governor’s executive office, not in a corporate boardroom; the decision is made in conscience, in free will, and in the willingness to sacrifice. Whether or not we are given permission by secular powers to do what is right, is not the final word because there is a higher law, and Faith tells me that I am accountable to that highest Lawgiver..."
—Fr. Copenhagan (on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. at the V.I.E. Event 2019.11.14)
(video credit: The HighWire with Del Bigtree)
𝘈𝘭𝘭 𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘵 𝘨𝘰𝘦𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘤𝘰𝘱𝘺𝘳𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘩𝘰𝘭𝘥𝘦𝘳(𝘴).*
Please visit and support https://thehighwire.com if you appreciate this content.
𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐤𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
• 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗗𝗘𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗘 𝗧𝗢 𝗞𝗡𝗢𝗪: 𝗔𝗕𝗢𝗥𝗧𝗘𝗗 𝗕𝗔𝗕𝗬 𝗗𝗡𝗔 𝗜𝗡 𝗩𝗔𝗖𝗖𝗜𝗡𝗘𝗦 (concise 6 minute presentation featuring Dr. Theresa Deisher, Ph.D. linked below):
https://www.brighteon.com/9cb71b33-f04d-4bd6-a600-9ebf2d6bbbac
• 𝗗𝗘𝗣𝗢𝗦𝗜𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗢𝗙 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗡𝗟𝗘𝗬 𝗔. 𝗣𝗟𝗢𝗧𝗞𝗜𝗡, 𝗠.𝗗. 𝟮𝟬𝟭𝟴-𝟬𝟭-𝟭𝟭 testifying under oath regarding abortions used in making vaccines (6-minute video clip linked below):
https://www.brighteon.com/21172c8b-afd5-48e3-9187-89e0822f9f61
• 𝗥𝗮𝗯𝗯𝗶'𝘀 𝗕𝗹𝗼𝗴: 𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁'𝘀 𝗪𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗴 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗥𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗶𝗼𝘂𝘀 𝗘𝘅𝗲𝗺𝗽𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻? (linked below): https://westbororabbi.blogspot.com/2019/08/whats-wrong-with-religious-exemption.html?m=1
• 𝗔𝗿𝗲 𝗬𝗼𝘂 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗱𝘆 𝗧𝗼 𝗠𝗲𝗲𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗕𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗡𝗲𝘅𝘁 𝗩𝗮𝗰𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀? (see link below): https://deeprootsathome.com/are-you-ready-to-meet-the-babies-in-your-next-vaccines/
• 𝗔𝗯𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗙𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗲𝗹𝗹𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗩𝗮𝗰𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗲 (see link below): https://cogforlife.org/2020/03/31/another-pharmaceutical-company-johnson-johnson-using-aborted-fetal-cells-to-develop-covid-19-vaccine/
• "𝗩𝗮𝗰𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱 𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗿𝗲 𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗲𝘁𝗶𝗰 𝗰𝗼𝗱𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗮𝗯𝗻𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝗹 𝗵𝘂𝗺𝗮𝗻 𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗱 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗰𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗿 𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗲𝘀" (presentation linked below):
https://youtu.be/LxyZHuza4bA
• OPEN LETTER FROM DR. THERESA DEISHER TO LEGISLATORS REGARDING FETAL CELL DNA IN VACCINES: https://www.soundchoice.org/open-letter-to-legislators/
• 𝗧𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗶𝘀 𝗡𝗼 𝗝𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗨𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗩𝗮𝗰𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗱 𝗨𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗔𝗯𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗕𝗮𝗯𝘆 𝗖𝗲𝗹𝗹𝘀 (Catholic Nun Explains in the talk linked below):
https://www.brighteon.com/3aa83ab8-0b8e-4dbb-a945-9916667b77c1
NOTE: 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵, 𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘢𝘴, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘷𝘪𝘦𝘸𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘰 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘰𝘴𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘢𝘬𝘦𝘳(𝘴)/𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘳(𝘴) 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘮𝘢𝘺 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘮𝘺 𝘰𝘸𝘯 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘣𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘦𝘧𝘴/𝘷𝘪𝘦𝘸𝘴; 𝘐 𝘥𝘰 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘤𝘭𝘢𝘪𝘮 𝘵𝘰 𝘢𝘨𝘳𝘦𝘦 𝘰𝘳 𝘥𝘪𝘴𝘢𝘨𝘳𝘦𝘦 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘷𝘪𝘦𝘸𝘴 𝘦𝘹𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘰. 𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘴 𝘮𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘭 𝘰𝘳 𝘭𝘦𝘨𝘢𝘭 𝘢𝘥𝘷𝘪𝘤𝘦. 𝘔𝘺 𝘱𝘳𝘪𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘺 𝘨𝘰𝘢𝘭 𝘪𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦 𝘢𝘤𝘤𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘴𝘰 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘺 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘳 𝘰𝘸𝘯, 𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘦 𝘥𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘦𝘭𝘺 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘦𝘥, 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘤𝘭𝘶𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴.
𝘍𝘈𝘐𝘙-𝘜𝘚𝘌 𝘊𝘖𝘗𝘠𝘙𝘐𝘎𝘏𝘛 𝘋𝘐𝘚𝘊𝘓𝘈𝘐𝘔𝘌𝘙
* 𝘊𝘰𝘱𝘺𝘳𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘋𝘪𝘴𝘤𝘭𝘢𝘪𝘮𝘦𝘳 𝘜𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘳 𝘚𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 107 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘊𝘰𝘱𝘺𝘳𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘈𝘤𝘵 1976, 𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘰𝘸𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘪𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘥𝘦 𝘧𝘰𝘳 "𝘧𝘢𝘪𝘳 𝘶𝘴𝘦" 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘦𝘴 𝘴𝘶𝘤𝘩 𝘢𝘴 𝘤𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘴𝘮, 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨, 𝘯𝘦𝘸𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨, 𝘵𝘦𝘢𝘤𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨, 𝘴𝘤𝘩𝘰𝘭𝘢𝘳𝘴𝘩𝘪𝘱, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘩. 𝘍𝘢𝘪𝘳 𝘶𝘴𝘦 𝘪𝘴 𝘢 𝘶𝘴𝘦 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘮𝘪𝘵𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘣𝘺 𝘤𝘰𝘱𝘺𝘳𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘵𝘶𝘵𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘮𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘸𝘪𝘴𝘦 𝘣𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘨𝘪𝘯𝘨. 𝘕𝘰𝘯-𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘧𝘪𝘵, 𝘦𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘰𝘳 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘶𝘴𝘦 𝘵𝘪𝘱𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘣𝘢𝘭𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘧𝘢𝘷𝘰𝘳 𝘰𝘧 𝘧𝘢𝘪𝘳 𝘶𝘴𝘦.
"...In the end, the decision about whether we participate in evil is not made in the courtroom, not in the legislative chamber, not in a governor’s executive office, not in a corporate boardroom; the decision is made in conscience, in free will, and in the willingness to sacrifice. Whether or not we are given permission by secular powers to do what is right, is not the final word because there is a higher law, and Faith tells me that I am accountable to that highest Lawgiver..."
—Fr. Copenhagan (on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. at the V.I.E. Event 2019.11.14)
(video credit: The HighWire with Del Bigtree)
𝘈𝘭𝘭 𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘵 𝘨𝘰𝘦𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘤𝘰𝘱𝘺𝘳𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘩𝘰𝘭𝘥𝘦𝘳(𝘴).*
Please visit and support https://thehighwire.com if you appreciate this content.
𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐤𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
• 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗗𝗘𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗘 𝗧𝗢 𝗞𝗡𝗢𝗪: 𝗔𝗕𝗢𝗥𝗧𝗘𝗗 𝗕𝗔𝗕𝗬 𝗗𝗡𝗔 𝗜𝗡 𝗩𝗔𝗖𝗖𝗜𝗡𝗘𝗦 (concise 6 minute presentation featuring Dr. Theresa Deisher, Ph.D. linked below):
https://www.brighteon.com/9cb71b33-f04d-4bd6-a600-9ebf2d6bbbac
• 𝗗𝗘𝗣𝗢𝗦𝗜𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗢𝗙 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗡𝗟𝗘𝗬 𝗔. 𝗣𝗟𝗢𝗧𝗞𝗜𝗡, 𝗠.𝗗. 𝟮𝟬𝟭𝟴-𝟬𝟭-𝟭𝟭 testifying under oath regarding abortions used in making vaccines (6-minute video clip linked below):
https://www.brighteon.com/21172c8b-afd5-48e3-9187-89e0822f9f61
• 𝗥𝗮𝗯𝗯𝗶'𝘀 𝗕𝗹𝗼𝗴: 𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁'𝘀 𝗪𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗴 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗥𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗶𝗼𝘂𝘀 𝗘𝘅𝗲𝗺𝗽𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻? (linked below): https://westbororabbi.blogspot.com/2019/08/whats-wrong-with-religious-exemption.html?m=1
• 𝗔𝗿𝗲 𝗬𝗼𝘂 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗱𝘆 𝗧𝗼 𝗠𝗲𝗲𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗕𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗡𝗲𝘅𝘁 𝗩𝗮𝗰𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀? (see link below): https://deeprootsathome.com/are-you-ready-to-meet-the-babies-in-your-next-vaccines/
• 𝗔𝗯𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗙𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗲𝗹𝗹𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗩𝗮𝗰𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗲 (see link below): https://cogforlife.org/2020/03/31/another-pharmaceutical-company-johnson-johnson-using-aborted-fetal-cells-to-develop-covid-19-vaccine/
• "𝗩𝗮𝗰𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱 𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗿𝗲 𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗲𝘁𝗶𝗰 𝗰𝗼𝗱𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗮𝗯𝗻𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝗹 𝗵𝘂𝗺𝗮𝗻 𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗱 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗰𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗿 𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗲𝘀" (presentation linked below):
https://youtu.be/LxyZHuza4bA
• OPEN LETTER FROM DR. THERESA DEISHER TO LEGISLATORS REGARDING FETAL CELL DNA IN VACCINES: https://www.soundchoice.org/open-letter-to-legislators/
• 𝗧𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗶𝘀 𝗡𝗼 𝗝𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗨𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗩𝗮𝗰𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗱 𝗨𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗔𝗯𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗕𝗮𝗯𝘆 𝗖𝗲𝗹𝗹𝘀 (Catholic Nun Explains in the talk linked below):
https://www.brighteon.com/3aa83ab8-0b8e-4dbb-a945-9916667b77c1
NOTE: 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵, 𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘢𝘴, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘷𝘪𝘦𝘸𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘰 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘰𝘴𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘢𝘬𝘦𝘳(𝘴)/𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘳(𝘴) 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘮𝘢𝘺 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘮𝘺 𝘰𝘸𝘯 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘣𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘦𝘧𝘴/𝘷𝘪𝘦𝘸𝘴; 𝘐 𝘥𝘰 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘤𝘭𝘢𝘪𝘮 𝘵𝘰 𝘢𝘨𝘳𝘦𝘦 𝘰𝘳 𝘥𝘪𝘴𝘢𝘨𝘳𝘦𝘦 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘷𝘪𝘦𝘸𝘴 𝘦𝘹𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘰. 𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘴 𝘮𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘭 𝘰𝘳 𝘭𝘦𝘨𝘢𝘭 𝘢𝘥𝘷𝘪𝘤𝘦. 𝘔𝘺 𝘱𝘳𝘪𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘺 𝘨𝘰𝘢𝘭 𝘪𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦 𝘢𝘤𝘤𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘴𝘰 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘺 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘳 𝘰𝘸𝘯, 𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘦 𝘥𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘦𝘭𝘺 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘦𝘥, 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘤𝘭𝘶𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴.
𝘍𝘈𝘐𝘙-𝘜𝘚𝘌 𝘊𝘖𝘗𝘠𝘙𝘐𝘎𝘏𝘛 𝘋𝘐𝘚𝘊𝘓𝘈𝘐𝘔𝘌𝘙
* 𝘊𝘰𝘱𝘺𝘳𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘋𝘪𝘴𝘤𝘭𝘢𝘪𝘮𝘦𝘳 𝘜𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘳 𝘚𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 107 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘊𝘰𝘱𝘺𝘳𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘈𝘤𝘵 1976, 𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘰𝘸𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘪𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘥𝘦 𝘧𝘰𝘳 "𝘧𝘢𝘪𝘳 𝘶𝘴𝘦" 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘦𝘴 𝘴𝘶𝘤𝘩 𝘢𝘴 𝘤𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘴𝘮, 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨, 𝘯𝘦𝘸𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨, 𝘵𝘦𝘢𝘤𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨, 𝘴𝘤𝘩𝘰𝘭𝘢𝘳𝘴𝘩𝘪𝘱, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘩. 𝘍𝘢𝘪𝘳 𝘶𝘴𝘦 𝘪𝘴 𝘢 𝘶𝘴𝘦 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘮𝘪𝘵𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘣𝘺 𝘤𝘰𝘱𝘺𝘳𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘵𝘶𝘵𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘮𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘸𝘪𝘴𝘦 𝘣𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘨𝘪𝘯𝘨. 𝘕𝘰𝘯-𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘧𝘪𝘵, 𝘦𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘰𝘳 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘶𝘴𝘦 𝘵𝘪𝘱𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘣𝘢𝘭𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘧𝘢𝘷𝘰𝘳 𝘰𝘧 𝘧𝘢𝘪𝘳 𝘶𝘴𝘦.
Keywords
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