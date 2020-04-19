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There is No Justification for Using Vaccines Developed Using Aborted Baby Cells
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98 views • April 19, 2020
Mother Miriam explains why many people have a religious / moral objection to using products (such as vaccines) that are developed and/or produced using cell strains from abortions.
Regardless of what lies a doctor tells (or if he or she is simply ignorant and does not know) or even what some churches and/or church leaders say -- they are all just counsels of men, worldly, and imperfect -- moral duty is with God, not counsels of men. This Catholic Nun explains that perceived (I say "perceived" because many only see harm/negatives and no positives from these products) benefits can not come from sin.
By this it means, good can not come from bad -- one may not "benefit" from abortions as that would not be ethical (after all, someone could justify almost any moral violation by claiming some end result is good for someone in some way).
It is an undisputed fact that cell lines from abortion are used to make these products; and, as such using these products is a violation of many people's religious values (therefore, any mandates, laws, job requirements, or other discrimination regarding vaccines are an attack on religious freedom and violation of US Constitutional rights).
(𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘵: Mother Miriam Live!)
𝘈𝘭𝘭 𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘵 𝘨𝘰𝘦𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘤𝘰𝘱𝘺𝘳𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘩𝘰𝘭𝘥𝘦𝘳(𝘴).
𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘭𝘪𝘱𝘴 𝘶𝘴𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘵 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 “Mother Miriam Live!” 𝘦𝘱𝘪𝘴𝘰𝘥𝘦 𝘵𝘪𝘵𝘭𝘦𝘥 "𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙚 𝙞𝙨 𝙣𝙤 𝙟𝙪𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙛𝙞𝙘𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙪𝙨𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙫𝙖𝙘𝙘𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙨 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙖𝙗𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙗𝙖𝙗𝙮 𝙘𝙚𝙡𝙡𝙨: 𝘾𝙖𝙩𝙝𝙤𝙡𝙞𝙘 𝙣𝙪𝙣" 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘧𝘶𝘭𝘭 𝘭𝘦𝘯𝘨𝘵𝘩 𝘦𝘱𝘪𝘴𝘰𝘥𝘦 𝘮𝘢𝘺 𝘣𝘦 𝘧𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘥 𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦: https://youtu.be/f1E8p1szGOg
Please visit and support Mother Miriam Live! if you appreciate this content.
NOTE: 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵, 𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘢𝘴, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘷𝘪𝘦𝘸𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘰 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘰𝘴𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘢𝘬𝘦𝘳(𝘴)/𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘳(𝘴) 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘮𝘢𝘺 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘯𝘦𝘤𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘢𝘳𝘪𝘭𝘺 𝘳𝘦𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘮𝘺 𝘰𝘸𝘯 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘣𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘦𝘧𝘴/𝘷𝘪𝘦𝘸𝘴; 𝘐 𝘥𝘰 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘤𝘭𝘢𝘪𝘮 𝘵𝘰 𝘢𝘨𝘳𝘦𝘦 𝘰𝘳 𝘥𝘪𝘴𝘢𝘨𝘳𝘦𝘦 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘷𝘪𝘦𝘸𝘴 𝘦𝘹𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘰. 𝘔𝘺 𝘱𝘳𝘪𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘺 𝘨𝘰𝘢𝘭 𝘪𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦 𝘢𝘤𝘤𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘮𝘢𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘮 𝘮𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘢 𝘪𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘰 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘺 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘳 𝘰𝘸𝘯, 𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘦 𝘥𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘦𝘭𝘺 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘦𝘥, 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘤𝘭𝘶𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴.
Regardless of what lies a doctor tells (or if he or she is simply ignorant and does not know) or even what some churches and/or church leaders say -- they are all just counsels of men, worldly, and imperfect -- moral duty is with God, not counsels of men. This Catholic Nun explains that perceived (I say "perceived" because many only see harm/negatives and no positives from these products) benefits can not come from sin.
By this it means, good can not come from bad -- one may not "benefit" from abortions as that would not be ethical (after all, someone could justify almost any moral violation by claiming some end result is good for someone in some way).
It is an undisputed fact that cell lines from abortion are used to make these products; and, as such using these products is a violation of many people's religious values (therefore, any mandates, laws, job requirements, or other discrimination regarding vaccines are an attack on religious freedom and violation of US Constitutional rights).
(𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘵: Mother Miriam Live!)
𝘈𝘭𝘭 𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘵 𝘨𝘰𝘦𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘤𝘰𝘱𝘺𝘳𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘩𝘰𝘭𝘥𝘦𝘳(𝘴).
𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘭𝘪𝘱𝘴 𝘶𝘴𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘵 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 “Mother Miriam Live!” 𝘦𝘱𝘪𝘴𝘰𝘥𝘦 𝘵𝘪𝘵𝘭𝘦𝘥 "𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙚 𝙞𝙨 𝙣𝙤 𝙟𝙪𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙛𝙞𝙘𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙪𝙨𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙫𝙖𝙘𝙘𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙨 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙖𝙗𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙗𝙖𝙗𝙮 𝙘𝙚𝙡𝙡𝙨: 𝘾𝙖𝙩𝙝𝙤𝙡𝙞𝙘 𝙣𝙪𝙣" 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘧𝘶𝘭𝘭 𝘭𝘦𝘯𝘨𝘵𝘩 𝘦𝘱𝘪𝘴𝘰𝘥𝘦 𝘮𝘢𝘺 𝘣𝘦 𝘧𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘥 𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦: https://youtu.be/f1E8p1szGOg
Please visit and support Mother Miriam Live! if you appreciate this content.
NOTE: 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵, 𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘢𝘴, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘷𝘪𝘦𝘸𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘰 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘰𝘴𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘢𝘬𝘦𝘳(𝘴)/𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘳(𝘴) 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘮𝘢𝘺 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘯𝘦𝘤𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘢𝘳𝘪𝘭𝘺 𝘳𝘦𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘮𝘺 𝘰𝘸𝘯 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘣𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘦𝘧𝘴/𝘷𝘪𝘦𝘸𝘴; 𝘐 𝘥𝘰 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘤𝘭𝘢𝘪𝘮 𝘵𝘰 𝘢𝘨𝘳𝘦𝘦 𝘰𝘳 𝘥𝘪𝘴𝘢𝘨𝘳𝘦𝘦 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘷𝘪𝘦𝘸𝘴 𝘦𝘹𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘰. 𝘔𝘺 𝘱𝘳𝘪𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘺 𝘨𝘰𝘢𝘭 𝘪𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦 𝘢𝘤𝘤𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘮𝘢𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘮 𝘮𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘢 𝘪𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘰 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘺 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘳 𝘰𝘸𝘯, 𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘦 𝘥𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘦𝘭𝘺 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘦𝘥, 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘤𝘭𝘶𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴.
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