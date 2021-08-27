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ΘΑ ΔΕΧΤΕΙΣ ΤΡΟΠΟΠΟΙΗΜΕΝΟ ΝΟΥΚΛΕΟΣΙΔΙΟ ΣΤΟ ΣΩΜΑ ΣΟΥ ΧΩΡΙΣ ΝΑ ΓΝΩΡΙΖΕΙΣ ΤΙΣ ΠΑΡΕΝΕΡΓΕΙΕΣ ΜΕΤΑ ΑΠΟ 1 Ή 2 ΕΤΗ ΤΟΥ ΚΟΡΩΝΟΕΜΒΟΛΙΟΥ; Η ΑΥΤΟΚΤΟΝΙΑ ΟΔΗΓΕΙ ΣΤΗΝ ΑΙΩΝΙΑ ΚΟΛΑΣΗ ΤΗΝ ΑΘΑΝΑΤΗ ΨΥΧΗ.
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10 views • August 27, 2021
ΘΑ ΔΕΧΤΕΙΣ ΤΡΟΠΟΠΟΙΗΜΕΝΟ ΝΟΥΚΛΕΟΣΙΔΙΟ ΣΤΟ ΣΩΜΑ ΣΟΥ ΧΩΡΙΣ ΝΑ ΓΝΩΡΙΖΕΙΣ ΤΙΣ ΠΑΡΕΝΕΡΓΕΙΕΣ ΜΕΤΑ ΑΠΟ 1 Ή 2 ΕΤΗ ΤΟΥ ΚΟΡΩΝΟΕΜΒΟΛΙΟΥ; Η ΑΥΤΟΚΤΟΝΙΑ ΟΔΗΓΕΙ ΣΤΗΝ ΑΙΩΝΙΑ ΚΟΛΑΣΗ ΤΗΝ ΑΘΑΝΑΤΗ ΨΥΧΗ. WILL ACCEPT modified nucleoside IN YOUR BODY EVEN YOU DO NOT KNOW THE SIDE EFFECTS AFTER 1 OR 2 YEARS? SUICIDE DRIVES SOUL TO HELL https://ugetube.com/watch/YxRM2cMrylAm8oQ , https://rumble.com/vlqdkq-36502586.html .
ΠΗΓΗ ΕΙΚΟΝΑΣ https://www.kathimerini.gr/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/covid-19-vial-AP.jpg , ΤΗΝ ΟΠΟΙΑ ΕΠΕΞΕΡΓΑΣΤΗΚΑ ΜΕ ΤΙΣ ΛΕΖΑΝΤΕΣ ΠΟΥ ΠΡΟΣΘΕΣΑ.
30,000 DEAD, 2 MILLIONS INJURED FROM COVID VACCINES. STOP THE CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY. ΚΟΡΩΝΟΕΜΒΟΛΙΑ: 30.000 ΝΕΚΡΟΙ, ΕΚΑΤΟΜΜΥΡΙΑ ΒΛΑΒΕΣ. ΣΤΑΜΑΤΗΣΤΕ ΤΑ ΕΓΚΛΗΜΑΤΑ ΚΑΤΑ ΤΗΣ ΑΝΘΡΩΠΟΤΗΤΑΣ (ΒΙΝΤΕΟ) https://www.brighteon.com/3b2473b8-c0ac-4f5d-931c-69193b015bf1 , https://ugetube.com/watch/s7VkWRAIPxbLPHa , https://rumble.com/vkcatv-30000-dead-2-million-injured-from-covid-vaccines.-30.000-.html . ΠΗΓΕΣ-SOURCES: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/18928-dead-1-8-million-injured-50-serious-reported-in-european-unions-database-of-adverse-drug-reactions-for-covid-19-shots , http://alturl.com/jqway (SHORT URL OF USA Medalerts Org Vaers FOR COVID-19 VACCINE ALERT CASES).
ΠΗΓΗ ΕΙΚΟΝΑΣ https://www.kathimerini.gr/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/covid-19-vial-AP.jpg , ΤΗΝ ΟΠΟΙΑ ΕΠΕΞΕΡΓΑΣΤΗΚΑ ΜΕ ΤΙΣ ΛΕΖΑΝΤΕΣ ΠΟΥ ΠΡΟΣΘΕΣΑ.
30,000 DEAD, 2 MILLIONS INJURED FROM COVID VACCINES. STOP THE CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY. ΚΟΡΩΝΟΕΜΒΟΛΙΑ: 30.000 ΝΕΚΡΟΙ, ΕΚΑΤΟΜΜΥΡΙΑ ΒΛΑΒΕΣ. ΣΤΑΜΑΤΗΣΤΕ ΤΑ ΕΓΚΛΗΜΑΤΑ ΚΑΤΑ ΤΗΣ ΑΝΘΡΩΠΟΤΗΤΑΣ (ΒΙΝΤΕΟ) https://www.brighteon.com/3b2473b8-c0ac-4f5d-931c-69193b015bf1 , https://ugetube.com/watch/s7VkWRAIPxbLPHa , https://rumble.com/vkcatv-30000-dead-2-million-injured-from-covid-vaccines.-30.000-.html . ΠΗΓΕΣ-SOURCES: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/18928-dead-1-8-million-injured-50-serious-reported-in-european-unions-database-of-adverse-drug-reactions-for-covid-19-shots , http://alturl.com/jqway (SHORT URL OF USA Medalerts Org Vaers FOR COVID-19 VACCINE ALERT CASES).
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