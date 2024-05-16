Best WIRED NOT-WIFI 2.5 10GBE - ROUTER QNAP QHora-322 Unboxing Review ASUS AX6000 #wisebuyreviews

QNAP QHora QHora-22 Ethernet NOT-Wireless NON-Wifi Router
https://www.qnap.com/en-us/product/qhora-322
ASUS AX6000 WiFi 6 Gaming Router (RT-AX89X) - Dual Band 12-Stream Gigabit Wireless Internet Router, Dual 10G Ports, Gaming & Streaming, AiMesh Compatible, Included Lifetime Internet Security
Tongbao TES-593 EMF Meter Triaxial Data Logger 100% Original Taiwan Electrosmog Tester Meter TES593
QNAP 12-Port 10GbE Managed Network Switch (QSW-IM1200-8C-US). Industrial-Grade Fanless, Layer 2, Web Management
MikroTik 9-Port Desktop Switch, 1 Gigabit Ethernet Port, 8 SFP+ 10Gbps Ports (CRS309-1G-8S+IN)
MikroTik 5-Port Desktop Switch, 1 Gigabit Ethernet Port, 4 SFP+ 10Gbps Ports (CRS305-1G-4S+IN)
-- CABLES AND NETWORKING
FOR FIBER Cables
FiberCablesDirect - 10M OM4 LC LC Fiber Patch Cable | Armored 100Gb LSZH Duplex 50/125 LC to LC Multimode Jumper 10 Meter (32.8ft) | Length Options: 0.5M-300M | 10/40/100g qsfp+ 100gbase lc-lc mm ofnr
These cables need Transceivers though:
10GBase-SR SFP+ Transceiver, 10G 850nm MMF, up to 300 Meters, Compatible with Cisco SFP-10G-SR, Meraki MA-SFP-10GB-SR, Ubiquiti UniFi UF-MM-10G, Fortinet, Mikrotik, Netgear, D-Link, Supermicro, TP-Link and More.
Or Direct Attach One:
Cable Matters 10GBASE-CU Passive Direct Attach Copper Twinax SFP Cable (SFP+ Cable) Compatible with Cisco, Ubiquiti, Huawei, Netgear, & Supermicro Devices 5m
10Gb SFP+ RJ45 Transceiver, 10Gbase-T SFP+ Ethernet Module Support 10G/5G/2.5G/1.25G, Compatible with Cisco SFP-10G-T-S, Ubiquiti UF-RJ45-10G, UniFi, Meraki,MikroTik,Supermicro and More, 30m
THIS ADAPTS SFP+ PORT INTO RJ45
--- USB NETWORKING ADAPTERS
Sonnet Solo 10G Thunderbolt 3 to SFP+ 10 Gigabit Ethernet Adapter (SFP+ [SR] Included)
SABRENT Thunderbolt 3 to 10 Gbps RJ-45 Ethernet Adapter (TH-S3EA)
TRENDnet USB-C 3.1 to 5GBASE-T Ethernet Adapter, 2.5GBASE-T RJ-45, Integrated 12.6cm (4.9 in) USB Type C Cable, Compatible with Cat5e Or Better Cabling, Windows Compatible, Black, TUC-ET5G
QNAP USB 3.0 Type-C to 5GbE Adapter (QNA-UC5G1T) by QNAP
SABRENT USB Type-A or Type-C to 5-Gigabit Ethernet Adapter [10/100/1000/2500/5000 Mbps] (NT-SS5G)
--- NAS SECTION
QNAP TS-i410X-8G-US 4 Bay High-Speed fanless Industrial NAS with dual-10GBe, Intel Atom CPU, 8GB DDR4 Memory and 2.5GbE (2.5G/1G/100M) Network Connectivity (Diskless)
This takes 4 SATA 2.5 inch SSD's
Good drive for the above industrial one:
Samsung PM893 2.5" SATA 7.68TB SSD
QNAP TBS-464-8G-US 4 Bay M.2 NVMe SSD NASbook Intel Celeron N5105/N5095 4-core CPU, 8GB DDR4 Memory, and 2.5GbE (1G/100M/10M) Network Connectivity (Diskless)
Good for the above NVME NAS
Crucial P3 Plus 4TB PCIe Gen4 3D NAND NVMe M.2 SSD, up to 5000MB/s - CT4000P3PSSD8
