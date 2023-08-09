CBDC: Financial Armageddon

The Next Step When This Breaks Bad

* The dollar is fiat currency, not money.

* The U.S. has $32T in [unpayable] national debt — and interest expense is about to surpass $1T.

* Best case scenario: the debt bomb will grow to $47T by 2033.

* Historically, gubments have hyperinflated their way out of this problem.

* Central Bank Digital Currency [FedNow] will be the end of freedom as we know it.





p.s. Got Bullion?

* The launch of a new gold-backed currency will be announced at the annual BRICS summit on 22-24 August 2023.

* The roll-out of this currency will be a process, not an event; but the announcement will be a shockwave.

* Do you get the feeling that a fiat currency crack-up — and precious metals lift-off — is finally here?

* For insight and guidance, I recommend following Alasdair Macleod and Jim Rickards.





The full episode is linked below.





The Dan Bongino Show | 9 August 2023

https://rumble.com/v35xuo6-cocaine-dirty-money-and-the-bidens-ep.-2063-08092023.html

