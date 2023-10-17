Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dismantling American Power
channel image
Son of the Republic
576 Subscribers
13 views
Published Yesterday

The bad actors of the world hit the lottery when [Bidan] was [s]elected.

* This puppet regime’s actions cannot be explained away as error, failure or incompetence.

* Their actions can be explained as malevolent, successful plots.

* They were installed to expedite Operation Take Down America.


The full segment including interview with Dr. Sebastian Gorka is linked below.


Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (16 October 2023)

https://youtu.be/f5619Bd2q6g

Keywords
terrorismtreasonjoe bidensouthern borderliberalismdemonicidiocracydestructiontakedowninfiltrationleftismideologysubversionopen borderextremismrob schmittterrorist sympathizernefariouspuppet regimebad actordeconstructionmalevolenceforeign agentpeace through strength

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket