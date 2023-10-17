Dismantling American Power

The bad actors of the world hit the lottery when [Bidan] was [s]elected.

* This puppet regime’s actions cannot be explained away as error, failure or incompetence.

* Their actions can be explained as malevolent, successful plots.

* They were installed to expedite Operation Take Down America.





The full segment including interview with Dr. Sebastian Gorka is linked below.





Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (16 October 2023)

https://youtu.be/f5619Bd2q6g

